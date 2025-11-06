Kennedy Agyapong Criticized for Grouping Northern Regions in Campaign Speech

Politician Kennedy Agyapong faces backlash for classifying five northern regions as one entity during a campaign address in the Eastern Region.

Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has drawn criticism for describing all five northern regions of Ghana as a single zone during a political campaign. The comments, made to party delegates, have ignited debate about regional representation and classification.

In his speech, Agyapong argued that voters would not support another presidential candidate from the Eastern Region or from the North. “Eastern Region had their president for eight years and you think Ghanaians are going to vote for the next person from Eastern Region?” he questioned. “Eastern go, Eastern come will never work. Northern go, Northern come will also not work.”

He presented himself as the alternative, stating, “I am from the Central region; NPP should give the Central region an opportunity.”

This approach consolidates Ghana’s sixteen administrative regions into twelve for political analysis, a method that has been consistently challenged by various stakeholders.

Reverend Eastwood Anaba has previously urged Ghanaians and the media to stop grouping the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, North East, and Savannah regions together. He described the practice as a lazy classification that ignores the distinct development needs of each area.

“If you move around Ghana, whether it is the media, educationists, politicians… You would realize that there is an expression which doesn’t exist but we have used it so often that it has become a reality. That expression is ‘The three regions of the north’,” Anaba said at a media festival in Bolgatanga. He questioned why there are no equivalent groupings for southern, eastern, or western regions, suggesting this classification allows policymakers to ignore the specific needs of these distinct areas.