Kennedy Agyapong Cites Youth as Driving Force in Political Career

Former Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that Ghana’s youth remain his primary motivation for continuing in politics despite facing significant frustrations throughout his career.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, who is expected to contest the party’s 2028 flagbearer race, stated during a recent interview that creating employment opportunities for young Ghanaians has kept him engaged in the political arena when he might otherwise have stepped away.

“There is one man in this country who has the ideas and creativity to create jobs,” Agyapong declared, referring to himself. The businessman-turned-politician emphasized that his commitment to Ghana’s youth has sustained him through challenging periods in his political journey.

The former Assin Central representative acknowledged that political frustrations have tested his resolve over the years. However, he maintained that abandoning politics would constitute a betrayal of young Ghanaians who look to him for leadership and opportunities.

“I would have left politics a long time ago; however, I want to create jobs for the youth, so that is what has kept me in there for all these years,” Agyapong explained. “If I leave, I will have disappointed the youth of this country.”

His comments come as unemployment remains a persistent challenge for Ghana’s growing youth population, with successive governments struggling to create sufficient opportunities for new graduates and young professionals entering the job market.

Agyapong also addressed concerns about Ghana’s aging population, noting that his focus on youth empowerment serves a broader social purpose. He argued that economically empowered young people would be better positioned to support elderly relatives and contribute to national development.

“I have not forgotten the elderly, but I insist on the youth because through them, the elderly can receive the needed support when they are frail and can no longer work,” he stated.

The politician finished second in the NPP’s November 2023 presidential primaries, securing 37.4% of delegate votes behind eventual winner Mahamudu Bawumia. Following the party’s defeat in the December 2024 general election, speculation has mounted about potential leadership changes within the NPP.

Agyapong’s wife, Christiana, recently called on NPP youth to support her husband’s political ambitions, describing him as having the capacity to create jobs for the next generation.

The veteran politician’s continued emphasis on job creation reflects broader concerns about youth unemployment in Ghana, where many graduates struggle to find meaningful employment despite educational achievements. His message resonates with young voters who increasingly view economic opportunities as central to their political choices.

As Ghana’s political landscape evolves following recent elections, Agyapong’s youth-focused messaging positions him as a potential voice for generational change within the NPP’s leadership structure.