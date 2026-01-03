Kennedy Agyapong Calls for Peace Ahead of NPP Primary

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer contender Kennedy Agyapong called for peace and unity January 2 ahead of the party’s internal election scheduled January 31, urging stakeholders to prioritize collaboration during the electoral process while Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson Eshun declared victory prophecy.

Speaking at Ken’s National Praise 2026 event held at University of Professional Studies, Accra, under the theme United in Praise, Agyapong told party supporters to recognize God’s guidance and blessings in their personal lives and in the nation. We are gathered here tonight for one simple reason: to thank God. This is not a political event. It is a moment to pause and acknowledge God’s hand over our lives and over our nation, he stated.

The former Member of Parliament for Assin Central reflected on hardships many Ghanaians faced during 2025, including economic difficulties and personal loss. He highlighted the mercy and protection of God as a source of hope and resilience for the party and the country.

Addressing NPP members specifically, Agyapong emphasized the importance of peace throughout the primary election process. Our prayer tonight is simple: peace before the elections, peace during the elections, and peace after the elections. No violence. No bitterness. No division, he said. He urged members to focus on dialogue, unity, and the party’s shared goals rather than internal competition, adding that leadership comes from God and must be based on unity instead of chaos.

Agyapong stated that irrespective of the outcome of the presidential primary, national and party unity must be maintained. The event was strictly a thanksgiving service and not a political activity, meant to acknowledge God’s mercy and protection over Ghana and its people.

During the event, Prophet ElBernard, General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, reiterated his prophecy that Agyapong would become the next flagbearer of the party. Before making the prophecy again in Agyapong’s presence, the prophet touted successful prophecies he had made in the past, claiming they were revealed by the same angel who told him Ken would win the NPP presidential primaries.

He first recalled a prophecy about the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, and former President of Côte d’Ivoire Laurent Gbagbo. It is the same angel that made me speak to Dr. Gideon Boako that there are two elections ahead of him. One is a primary. He will win, and he will win the main election. And in 2025, he will be in the Parliament of Ghana, Prophet ElBernard stated.

The prophet then gave details about what the angel supposedly said regarding Agyapong becoming NPP flagbearer for the 2028 general election. It is the same angel who has made me consistently speak about your coming. Today, the angel said I should tell you face to face that on January 31, 2026, the number you pick during balloting that has made this, pointing a finger in the air, as your symbol after the election, this will be your position, he declared.

The NPP Election Committee conducted balloting October 10, 2025, for the five presidential aspirants. Kennedy Agyapong drew ballot position number 1, with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at number 2, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong at number 3, Dr. Bryan Acheampong at number 4, and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum at number 5.

A Global InfoAnalytics poll released December 31, 2025, shows former Vice President Bawumia leading the race with 56 percent support among likely voters, supervised by renowned pollster Mussa Dankwah. Among core NPP voters, Bawumia dominates with 72 percent backing him over Kennedy Agyapong, who trails with 19 percent.

However, a separate Global InfoAnalytics poll released December 24, 2025, dubbed Who Leads NPP in 2028, Likely Voter Model, shows a narrower gap with Bawumia leading at 45 percent among party supporters while Kennedy Agyapong secured 13 percent. Under the Neighbours’ Effect model designed to understand delegate thinking, Bawumia leads with 44 percent against Kennedy’s 28 percent.

Recent reports indicate Agyapong is gaining momentum in the NPP flagbearer race, with another Global InfoAnalytics poll showing he has risen to 31 percent support, narrowing the gap with frontrunner Bawumia ahead of the party’s January 31 primaries. The survey shows Bawumia maintaining his lead with 45 percent support among likely voters, signaling increased backing for Agyapong’s campaign.

During a recent campaign tour in Bosomtwe Constituency, Agyapong urged delegates to support his candidacy over sitting Member of Parliament Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum. If the NPP want power, it is very clear that Kennedy Agyapong remains the right candidate for the task. And Ghanaians have been clamouring for that, he stated.

Acknowledging his fellow contender, Agyapong described Adutwum as a very fine gentleman and pledged that if elected as NPP flagbearer, he would honor him with a top appointment. Agyapong framed his appeal in personal terms, asserting that history had made him the luckiest politician in Ghana, claiming 18 million voters allegedly support his bid.

I have Dr. Adutwum at heart, but if we want power, let’s listen to what Ghanaians are saying. Eighteen million Ghanaian voters want Kennedy Agyapong, he added. The claim about 18 million voters supporting his candidacy significantly exceeds Ghana’s total voter registration figures and represents campaign rhetoric rather than verified data.

The five aspirants are currently campaigning in different parts of the country seeking delegate support for the 2028 elections. All candidates have strong grassroots support, though Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are widely considered frontrunners based on polling data, campaign resources, and national visibility.

National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chief Executive Officer Godwin Edudzi Tameklo argued that the very moment the NPP agreed to have flagbearer elections before other internal polls was the day they surrendered to Dr. Bawumia. The NPA chief stated that former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo craftily prepared the ground for Bawumia’s victory through strategic timing of party elections.

IMANI Africa Vice President Kofi Bentil stated on TV3’s KeyPoints programme January 3 that Dr. Bawumia has been a very relevant politician in Ghana for the past 20 years and is ahead of all contenders in the flagbearership race. The analyst noted Bawumia’s sustained political presence and national visibility position him favorably for the internal contest.

Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, called on NPP delegates December 1, 2025, to fully back Bawumia, describing the January 31 election as one of the most consequential internal polls in the party’s recent history. This election is not a joke. It is crucial, and we need an experienced person. We need someone who has been well marketed and is well known by Ghanaians. That person is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Okyere Baafi stated.

However, Acheampong has urged Bawumia to withdraw from the race, warning that his leadership could derail the NPP’s chances in the 2028 general elections. Speaking on Good Evening Ghana December 18, 2025, Acheampong cited structural challenges within the party, particularly divisions between supporters of Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.

Should no candidate secure outright victory on January 31, a runoff between the top two contenders will be held February 14, 2026. Party leadership has urged aspirants and supporters to maintain clean and respectful campaigns as the NPP prepares for what is expected to be a highly competitive contest.

The outcome of the January 31 primary will determine who leads the NPP’s attempt to reclaim power in the 2028 general elections after losing to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in December 2024. President John Dramani Mahama won that contest decisively, returning to office after serving as president from 2012 to 2017.

Agyapong’s emphasis on peace and unity echoes concerns within the party about potential divisions following the primary, particularly given the competitive nature of the race and passionate supporter bases for both leading candidates. Whether his message of cohesion resonates with delegates and party members will influence post primary unity efforts regardless of who emerges victorious.