Kennedy Agyapong Attributes Youth Mining Activity to Job Crisis

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has defended young Ghanaians engaged in illegal mining activities, arguing that widespread unemployment drives their participation in the environmentally destructive practice known locally as galamsey. The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central made these remarks while addressing party supporters in Wassa Amenfi during his campaign for the party’s presidential primary scheduled for January 31, 2026.

Agyapong acknowledged the severe environmental damage caused by illegal mining in the Amenfi area but insisted that blaming youth for the crisis misses the underlying problem. He characterized the situation as a tragedy while asserting that systemic unemployment failures bear greater responsibility than individual miners.

The businessman turned politician framed his campaign around economic opportunity creation. He pledged that his business experience would enable him to generate employment that allows young people to earn dignified livelihoods rather than resorting to environmentally harmful activities. Agyapong urged delegates to support his candidacy, positioning himself as ballot number one in the upcoming primary.

The comments reflect a departure from conventional political rhetoric on galamsey, which typically emphasizes law enforcement and environmental protection without addressing economic drivers. Agyapong’s approach acknowledges that many young Ghanaians turn to illegal mining out of economic desperation rather than criminal intent.

Ghana’s battle against illegal mining represents one of the nation’s most persistent environmental challenges. Successive administrations since the Fourth Republic have struggled to curtail the practice despite repeated enforcement efforts. The John Mahama government, which took office in January 2025, has intensified anti-galamsey measures by declaring all forest reserves and water bodies as national security zones.

Current government data reveals the scale of environmental devastation. Out of Ghana’s 288 forest reserves, 44 remain under attack from illegal miners. Armed mining groups have degraded more than 5,000 hectares of forest land, equivalent to approximately 7,500 standard football pitches. Nine reserves were completely inaccessible to forestry officials as of early 2025, though intensive security deployments have reduced that number to five by recent counts.

The affected reserves include Apamprama, Offin Shelterbelt, Oda River, Tano Anwia, and Tano Nimri. Miners operating in these areas often carry sophisticated weaponry, making enforcement dangerous for forest guards and security personnel. Several forestry staff members have been killed or severely injured while attempting to halt illegal operations.

Water pollution from galamsey activities has reached crisis proportions across multiple river systems. The Pra, Ankobra, Birim, Tano, and Bia rivers, which form the Southwestern Basin system, show turbidity levels between 5,000 and 12,000 Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU). Normal levels for water undergoing treatment should not exceed 500 NTU. These rivers provide drinking water and irrigation for millions of Ghanaians across the Western, Ashanti, and Eastern regions.

The Ghana Water Company Limited has been forced to shut down treatment plants multiple times due to severe pollution. In January 2025, authorities closed a facility in the Tarkwa Nsuaem region after River Bonsa contamination made it impossible to treat water for more than 200,000 residents. This marked the second shutdown within five months. Toxic chemicals including mercury, cyanide, and arsenic have infiltrated major water sources, driving up treatment costs while threatening public health.

The environmental toll extends beyond water and forests. Illegal mining destroys farmland, displaces communities, and threatens biodiversity. The practice also deprives the government of substantial revenue through tax and royalty evasion. Mining and quarrying contributed 17.1% to Ghana’s year on year Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the third quarter of 2024, making the sector’s health crucial for national economic performance.

Enforcement challenges persist despite government commitments. Between 2023 and October 2025, authorities arrested 1,190 people for illegal mining activities. However, only 35 prosecutions succeeded, representing a conviction rate of less than three percent. This low figure undermines deterrence efforts, according to the Ghana Institute of Foresters.

President Mahama’s administration has revoked approximately 300 small-scale mining licenses and established the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) with more than 1,000 trained personnel deployed to hotspot regions. The government also plans to introduce new legislative instruments repealing controversial laws that permitted mining in protected areas.

Agyapong’s campaign emphasis on job creation resonates with youth unemployment concerns. The politician has positioned his business background as qualification for generating economic opportunities that could reduce galamsey participation. His approach differs from his main rival, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who defeated Agyapong in the November 2023 NPP primary with 61.47% of votes compared to Agyapong’s 37.41%.

The upcoming January 2026 primary features five candidates who each paid 100,000 cedis for nomination forms, 500,000 cedis in filing fees, and four million cedis in development levies. Recent polling from Sanity Africa showed Agyapong leading with 53.1% of voting intentions compared to Bawumia’s 39%, though actual voting patterns may differ significantly from survey results.

Critics have questioned whether private business success translates into national job creation capacity, arguing that employment policy requires comprehensive government planning rather than entrepreneurial instincts alone. Supporters counter that Agyapong’s practical business experience offers perspective often missing from traditional political approaches.

The galamsey debate highlights tensions between environmental protection, law enforcement, and economic development in resource-dependent communities. While environmental advocates demand strict prosecution and equipment destruction, communities affected by unemployment face difficult choices between environmental stewardship and economic survival.

The challenge facing Ghana’s leadership involves creating enforcement mechanisms strong enough to protect natural resources while simultaneously developing economic alternatives for communities historically dependent on mining activity. Whether Agyapong’s emphasis on job creation represents a viable solution or merely campaign rhetoric remains to be determined by voter assessment during the primary process.