In a rare and powerful judicial rebuke, the Supreme Court of Ghana has criticised the Court of Appeal for unjustifiably rejecting the evidence of celebrated investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in the fiercely contested Tseaddo land dispute.

The apex court held clearly that the absence of specific recitals in a later lease did not—and could not—nullify the valid customary land grant made to Anas in 2005. The Court described the contrary findings of the Court of Appeal as “perverse”, unsupported by the record, and wholly inconsistent with established legal principles.

This ruling is nothing short of devastating for businessman Adolph Tetteh, the Sapholda Ventures CEO, who for years aggressively relied on the now-discredited Court of Appeal judgment as the backbone of his public battle against Anas.

But beyond the courtroom victory, this judgment delivers a crushing blow to a broader smear campaign:

For years, Kennedy Agyapong and Adolph Tetteh repeatedly attacked Anas on national television, social media, and other platforms, insisting that he was a land grabber with no documentation, no grant, and no legitimate claim. They cited the flawed Court of Appeal ruling as “proof” that Anas was dishonest.

Those attacks were amplified, sustained, and weaponised to tarnish Anas’s professional reputation.

Today, however, the Supreme Court has demolished that entire narrative.

Far from being without documents, the Court found that Anas’s 2005 customary land grant was valid, lawful, and supported by overwhelming evidence.

Far from lacking possession, the Court held that Anas was on the land years before Hillsview or Adolph Tetteh ever surfaced.

Far from being dishonest, it is now clear that the accusations levelled against him were built on misinformation and distortions.

The ruling exposes the truth:

Kennedy Agyapong’s televised accusations, and Adolph Tetteh’s aggressive claims, were not rooted in fact—they were rooted in a judgment the Supreme Court has now declared fundamentally flawed.

With this authoritative decision, Anas has not only won the land dispute; he has reaffirmed his undisputed reputation as a man of integrity whose rights were wrongly questioned.

The Supreme Court’s judgment restores the truth, clears the fog of public misinformation, and sets the record straight:

Anas Aremeyaw Anas lawfully acquired the land long before his accusers even entered the picture—and the attacks on him were baseless.

