Kenké Unveils New EP: ‘Ordinary is Spectacular Enough’

Afro-Soul sensation Kenké releases her highly anticipated project, ‘Ordinary is Spectacular Enough EP,’ a five-track masterpiece that showcases her emotive songwriting and genre-defying sound. Distributed by OneRPM and recorded in the vibrant city of Lagos, the EP features production from Wademix on ‘Only One,’ ‘U & Me,’ and ‘The Problem with Man,’ and Deeyasso on ‘I’m Sorry’ and ‘How Do I.’ All tracks were meticulously mixed and mastered by SammixPro, delivering a polished yet raw sonic experience that amplifies Kenké’s introspective storytelling.

The EP opens with ‘Only One,’ a powerful declaration of faith amidst industry pressures. “I wrote this song around the time when it felt like so many people had opinions of how I should live as an artist in the industry. A lot of them felt dark,” Kenké shares. “I think God is greater than everything. And if I stick with him, the possibilities are endless. So the song is proclaiming God as the greatest. And the only one I need ultimately.”

‘I’m Sorry,’ the lead single, captures the heartache of letting go. “I chose this song as the single off the EP because it feels like it’s in a league of its own. I basically took what was in my heart and wrote this song,” Kenké explains. “Sometimes we have to say goodbye to someone we love, not because we want to but because it’s what’s best for them or for us. And sometimes, people never move on. This song is an apology to the one who never moved on. I moved on because I thought he moved on. But he never did.”

‘How Do I’ is a poignant plea for healing. “I like to think of ‘How Do I’ as a letter begging for help. This is someone who wants to heal and wants to move on but doesn’t know how to,” Kenké reflects. “I think we’ve all been there. And in those moments, we keep going back. It’s not a healthy place to be but you kind of feel helpless. Until you don’t. ‘How Do I’ is the moment before the awakening.”

The romantic ‘U & Me’ radiates the euphoria of love. “You know all those beautiful things love makes you say? This is that song,” Kenké says. “It’s someone who’s no longer afraid to say what she feels. I like this one a lot because it reminds me of the beautiful parts of loving someone and being loved. You almost feel like you can fly. The world suddenly seems brighter. Anything is possible.”

Closing the EP, ‘The Problem with Man’ explores the complexities of human connection. “This title was not intended until after we recorded. And it wasn’t meant to be ‘man’ as in the male gender but ‘man’ like humanity, but people will interpret it in different ways, and that’s okay,” Kenké notes. “I wrote this song in a little bit of anger. And I fell for it. It’s like someone ropes you in. And then, they leave you hanging. Wondering. You start to wish they had just left you alone in the first place. You know? Cos now you’re invested. And they are not.”

Kenké, whose previous releases include ‘Amarom,’ ‘Agnes,’ ‘All Over,’ and ‘Need You,’ has already amassed over 300,000 streams across digital streaming platforms. Her innovative artistry has earned her accolades, including the Kola Award for Innovation in Music in 2016, the PEPSI Award for Outstanding Talent in Music in 2013, and the Junior Achievement Leadership Program Award for Most Outstanding Participant in 2012. With ‘Ordinary is Spectacular Enough EP,’ Kenké continues to carve her path as a bold and authentic voice in music, blending vulnerability with resilience in a way that resonates deeply with listeners.

ABOUT KENKÉ

Kenké is a dynamic Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer hailing from the bustling creative hub of Anambra State. She was born into a family of 7 children and did her primary and secondary school in Lagos. Kenké headed to the East (Nnamdi Azikiwe University) for my undergraduate degree where she graduated with a first class.

She is based in Lagos, where her music draws deeply from the city’s vibrant rhythms and her own introspective experiences. Emerging as a bold voice in the Afro-Soul scene, she blends emotive melodies with raw lyricism to explore themes of love, faith, heartbreak, and self-discovery, earning her a reputation for authenticity that resonates with listeners worldwide.

Her discography includes acclaimed singles like ‘Amarom,’ ‘Agnes,’ ‘All Over,’ and ‘Need You,’ which have collectively amassed over 300,000 streams across major digital platforms. Kenké’s accolades highlight her innovative spirit, including the 2016 Kola Award for Innovation in Music, the 2013 PEPSI Award for Outstanding Talent in Music, and the 2012 Junior Achievement Leadership Program Award as Most Outstanding Participant, recognizing not just her artistry but her leadership in the industry.

In September 2025, she unveiled her latest project, the ‘Ordinary is Spectacular Enough EP’, a five-track gem distributed by OneRPM and produced by Wademix and Deeyasso, with mixing by SammixPro. Tracks like the faith-affirming ‘Only One’ and the vulnerable ‘I’m Sorry’ showcase her evolution, proving that in Kenké’s world, the everyday becomes extraordinary through unfiltered emotion and soaring vocals. With her gaze firmly on global stages, this Nigerian Trailblazer continues to redefine what it means to be spectacularly ordinary.