Kendrick Lamar Dominates 2025 BET Awards with Historic Wins

The 2025 BET Awards, hosted by Kevin Hart on June 9, celebrated Black excellence across music, film, and sports, with Kendrick Lamar emerging as the night’s top honoree.

The Compton rapper secured five awards, including Album of the Year for GNX, Video of the Year for “Not Like Us”, and Best Male Hip Hop Artist, cementing his cultural dominance.

Blue Ivy Carter made headlines by claiming the YoungStars Award, while Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr won Best International Act, edging out Ghana’s Black Sherif in a competitive global field. South Africa’s TxCT and Brazil’s Ajuliacosta shared the Best New International Act honor.

Other standout moments included:

SZA and Chris Brown repeating as Best Female/Male R&B-Pop Artists

Denzel Washington (Best Actor) and Cynthia Erivo (Best Actress) continuing their award-season streaks

Angel Reese (Basketball) and Jalen Hurts (Football) earning top sports honors

Summer Walker’s “Heart of a Woman” winning the BET Her Award

Lamar’s sweep mirrors his 2023 Grammy success, demonstrating his sustained impact amid hip-hop’s generational shift.

The international categories highlighted Africa’s growing cultural exports, with three of five nominees hailing from the continent.