Ken Ofori-Atta to Return for OSP Probe After Medical Treatment, Family Confirms

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will return to Ghana to cooperate with the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) corruption investigation after undergoing a scheduled surgical procedure on June 13, his family announced.

The statement comes amid an ongoing probe that has led to an INTERPOL Red Notice being issued for Ofori-Atta—a move his family claims violates due process and international legal standards.

In a sharply worded release, the family accused the OSP of overstepping its authority and pursuing a “premeditated vendetta” against the former minister. They alleged that critical medical details were suppressed and evidence manipulated to justify the Red Notice, which they argue disregards constitutional protections. Formal petitions have reportedly been filed with Ghana’s National Central Bureau and INTERPOL’s Commission for the Control of Files (CCF) demanding the alert’s revocation.

“Mr. Ofori-Atta will return to Ghana post-recovery to engage directly with the OSP,” the family stated, expressing confidence in his eventual exoneration. The Red Notice, typically used to locate individuals for potential extradition, has intensified scrutiny on the high-profile case.

The dispute highlights tensions between Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts and due process concerns, particularly involving high-ranking officials. The OSP, established in 2017 to investigate graft, has faced criticism over its methods, while supporters argue aggressive measures are necessary to combat entrenched corruption.