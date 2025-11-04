Ken Agyapong Urges Church to Boldly Guide Ghana’s Leadership

Politician Ken Agyapong has called for religious leaders to help select national leaders, speaking at a church event in Accra on Sunday.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Ken Agyapong has urged the Church to take a bold role in determining Ghana’s political leadership. He made these remarks during the inauguration of the Eternal Life Church in Accra on November 2. Agyapong emphasized that religious leaders could help restore public trust in governance.

He stated that politicians have repeatedly broken promises, causing citizens to lose faith. Agyapong believes people listen to men of God, making their influence crucial. He called for a partnership between the Church and politicians to drive industrialization and national development.

Agyapong is currently touring Ghana to engage party delegates and supporters. His vision focuses on honesty, hard work and industrial growth for the country’s progress.