Ken Agyapong should face prison over false murder claim against me – Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Founder and Head Pastor of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has launched a scathing attack on former Assin Central MP and NPP presidential aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, accusing him of fabricating falsehoods that nearly landed him in prison.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii S3n programme on Tuesday, September 9, Prophet Gaisie said Mr Agyapong deliberately maligned him with damaging allegations.

“He took me to the gutters, and the things that he said were not true. Such a fine gentleman like me, he called me a murderer and he hired people to corroborate it. If not for Hon. Theresa Awuni’s husband, they would have jailed me by now. I can tell you the countless times I was arrested and taken to Achimota Mile 7 Police Station. We will speak at the right time. It is very unfortunate,” he lamented.

According to the cleric, Kennedy Agyapong’s allegations included claims that he had killed a woman named Wendy, with supposed video evidence, which he insists was completely fabricated.

“With the greatest of respect, in any serious country Kennedy Agyapong should have been in jail by now. The things he said about me are on record — calling me a murderer, and even bringing some dead lady to support their agenda. It was all part of their plan,” Prophet Gaisie alleged.

Despite the ordeal, the Prophetic Hill Chapel leader expressed some renewed trust in Ghana’s judicial system. He revealed that he had attempted to sue Mr Agyapong in New Jersey but encountered jurisdictional challenges.

“Then, I didn’t have confidence in the Judiciary, but now I have confidence to an extent. Like I said earlier, I flew to New Jersey to sue him, but I had a jurisdictional problem,” he explained.

