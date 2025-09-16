Ken Agyapong Hails Apostle Safo as Innovation Titan

Businessman and politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has delivered an emotional tribute to the late Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, describing Ghana’s pioneering industrialist as “a true titan of Ghanaian innovation and a visionary leader” whose achievements proved that Ghanaians can accomplish anything.

The former Assin Central MP expressed profound regret that Ghana failed to provide the strategic support necessary to propel Safo’s groundbreaking inventions onto the global stage, emphasizing that the industrialist’s monumental legacy will forever serve as inspiration for future generations.

“I have always believed profoundly in his work and had hoped our nation could provide the strategic support necessary to propel his inventions onto the global stage. While we may regret past opportunities, the monumental legacy he leaves behind will forever serve as our inspiration,” Agyapong stated in his tribute.

Apostle Safo, who died peacefully on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at age 77, established himself as Africa’s most successful automotive pioneer through the Kantanka Group of Companies, which he founded in 1994. His automobile company began manufacturing in 1998, using over 75% locally sourced components for groundbreaking models including the Omama SUV and Onantefo pickup truck designed specifically for African conditions.

The late innovator’s achievements extended far beyond automotive manufacturing. He developed remarkable electronic devices including a 26-inch flat screen sensor television powered by human breath and controlled by hand gestures, electrical drums with brain units, sophisticated amplifiers, and sewing embroidery machines that demonstrated his extraordinary technological versatility.

His contributions to defense technology included armoured tanks, military drones, and exoskeleton robotic suits designed for combat applications. These innovations, often displayed at exhibitions, were engineered to withstand heavy attacks and provide enhanced security capabilities, showcasing Ghana’s potential for indigenous defense manufacturing.

Agyapong reflected on the broader significance of Safo’s lifetime achievements, emphasizing how the industrialist shattered doubts about Ghana’s innovative capabilities and demonstrated the potential for building a self-reliant nation through indigenous technological development.

“Apostle Safo’s life work proved a powerful truth: that the Ghanaian is capable of achieving anything. He shattered any lingering doubts about our ability to innovate, build and create a self-reliant nation. His legacy is a solemn promise that with determination and belief in ourselves, we can and will chart our own path to prosperity,” the businessman declared.

The tribute comes as Ghana continues mourning the loss of its most celebrated indigenous industrialist, with tributes pouring in from across the political spectrum. Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia praised Safo’s innovation legacy, while the New Patriotic Party issued official condolences describing his death as a profound loss to the nation.

Safo’s daughter, former Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, announced his passing through a family statement that described him as “a true genius, the beacon of hope for many, a father to the fatherless.” The family emphasized that Ghana had lost “a gallant son and a true legend” whose persona was shaped by “life struggles, dreams, resilience, courage, determination and dedication to his calling and conviction.”

The Apostle Safo Suayɛ Centre at Gomoa Mpota, which houses what many consider Africa’s most successful automobile assembly plant, stands as a testament to his vision for indigenous technological development. The 140-acre facility served as both a manufacturing center and training ground for automotive innovation across the continent.

Born on August 26, 1948, in Bekwai, Ashanti Region, Safo demonstrated passion for science and technology from an early age. His journey from rural Ghana to becoming a continental innovation icon reflected determination to prove that African ingenuity could compete globally with proper support and recognition.

Industry analysts note that Safo’s achievements occurred despite limited government support for indigenous manufacturing, making his successes even more remarkable. His ability to develop complex technologies using primarily local components demonstrated Ghana’s untapped potential for technological self-reliance.

The late industrialist’s religious leadership through the Kristo Asafo Mission added another dimension to his legacy, combining spiritual guidance with practical innovation in ways that inspired thousands of followers who saw technology and faith as complementary rather than competing forces.

Agyapong’s tribute emphasized the missed opportunities for scaling Safo’s innovations globally, suggesting that Ghana’s failure to provide strategic support represented a significant loss for national development and technological advancement across Africa.

The businessman concluded his tribute with hope that Safo’s revolutionary spirit would continue guiding Ghana’s development efforts: “May his revolutionary spirit continue to guide us. Rest in eternal peace,” reflecting widespread sentiment that the industrialist’s legacy should inspire continued commitment to indigenous innovation.

Looking ahead, industry experts suggest that honoring Safo’s legacy requires renewed commitment to supporting indigenous manufacturing and technological development through policies that encourage innovation while providing necessary infrastructure and financial support for scaling successful ventures.

His death marks the end of an era for Ghana’s indigenous manufacturing sector, but his achievements provide a blueprint for future innovators seeking to build globally competitive enterprises using local resources and ingenuity.