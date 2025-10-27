Ken Agyapong Defends Outspoken Nature During Unity Tour

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong has clarified his outspoken nature stems from commitment to truth and justice, not troublemaking, during his nationwide Unity Tour stop in the Upper East Region.

The former Member of Parliament for Assin Central emphasized his public remarks are driven by conviction rather than confrontation. Mr Agyapong launched the Unity Tour in September 2025, pledging to visit all 276 constituencies across Ghana to promote truth, fairness and unity within the NPP ahead of the 2028 elections.

Speaking to delegates and supporters during his Upper East Region visit, Mr Agyapong stated his focus remains on promoting fairness and reconciliation among party members. He told the gathering, “I speak the truth because I love the NPP and Ghana,” according to his communications team.

Mr Agyapong recounted what he described as irregularities during the party’s last internal elections, noting several constituencies recorded questionable figures that undermined democratic processes. He questioned whether recording sixty votes as five or zero reflected the democracy party forebears fought for.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful condemned alleged threats and intimidation targeted at his supporters in parts of the north, calling instead for tolerance and respect for every delegate’s voice. He emphasized unity without justice represents false peace, urging party members to stand by the rule of law and protect people’s dignity and freedom.

Recent polling by Sanity Africa conducted between July and October 2025 showed Agyapong leading Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with 53.1 percent support among NPP delegates, with leads in 10 of Ghana’s 16 regions.

Mr Agyapong reminded delegates the NPP was founded on pillars of truth, freedom, and justice that must never be compromised for political expediency. He withdrew from the NPP’s official Thank You Tour in April 2025 following security concerns after one of his supporters was stabbed during an event in Kumasi.