Ken Agyapong Creates Anti-Rigging Squad for NPP Primaries

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Ken Ohene Agyapong has established an Anti-Election Rigging Squad ahead of the party’s presidential primaries scheduled for January 31, 2026, responding to mounting concerns about potential electoral malpractice during the contest.

The formation of this specialized oversight team comes as multiple sources confirm Agyapong’s proactive approach to ensuring transparency in what promises to be a highly contested primary against formidable opponents including former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Joojo Rocky Obeng, Director of Elections for Team Ken, confirmed the development through social media platforms, explaining that comprehensive measures are being implemented to monitor the election process and respond swiftly to any signs of irregularity.

“We are fully prepared to prevent any attempt at rigging these elections,” Obeng stated, emphasizing that the squad would operate within legal boundaries while safeguarding democratic principles.

The initiative emerges against a backdrop of mixed polling data. While recent nationwide surveys show Dr Bawumia leading with 52% delegate support compared to Agyapong’s 17%, supporters of the Assin Central constituency representative maintain confidence in their candidate’s prospects.

The NPP opened nominations on July 29, 2025, with a closing deadline of August 28, requiring candidates to pay a non-refundable application fee of GHS 100,000. The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) finalized the January 31, 2026 primary date during a June 17 meeting at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Religious prophecies have added another dimension to the race, with several pastors making predictions about the outcome, though opinions remain divided between the leading candidates. Some religious leaders have cautioned about potential manipulation attempts, fueling concerns that prompted Agyapong’s preventive measures.

The Anti-Election Rigging Squad represents unprecedented preparation for internal party elections in Ghana’s democratic history. Team Ken maintains that the initiative aims to guarantee transparency rather than intimidate opponents or electoral officials.

Party observers note that six candidates have declared interest in the race, including Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Bryan Acheampong, Boakye Agyarko, and Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), setting the stage for a competitive primary process.

The decision has generated significant discussion within NPP circles, with many viewing it as a proactive step toward maintaining electoral integrity. Critics, however, question whether such measures might create unnecessary tension within party ranks ahead of the crucial selection process.

Agyapong has recently rebranded his campaign with the message “The old Ken fought for you. The new Ken will build with you to create a better Ghana for our youth and the next generation”, signaling his evolution from confrontational politics toward constructive engagement.

The establishment of election oversight mechanisms reflects broader concerns about internal democratic processes within Ghana’s major political parties. As the NPP prepares for its 2026 primary, the effectiveness of such initiatives could influence future electoral practices.

With 490 NPP youth organizers recently endorsing Dr Bawumia’s candidacy, the race appears increasingly competitive, potentially justifying enhanced oversight measures from all campaigns involved.

The January 31, 2026 primary will determine the NPP’s standard-bearer for the 2028 general elections, making the stakes particularly high for all candidates. Agyapong’s anti-rigging squad represents his commitment to ensuring that delegate preferences are accurately reflected in the final outcome.

As nomination processes conclude and vetting begins in September, the effectiveness of these oversight measures will likely influence public confidence in the NPP’s internal democratic processes ahead of Ghana’s next electoral cycle.