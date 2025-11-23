Kejetia Market Operating Without Board Since 2023, Traders Warn

The President of the Federation of Kumasi Traders has called for urgent government intervention after Kumasi City Market Limited (KCML) has been operating without a functioning board of directors since 2023, leaving critical decisions at the Kejetia Market in limbo.

Nana Akwasi Prempeh described the situation as alarming, warning that governance gaps are putting West Africa’s largest single market at risk. He said the market has been running on autopilot since the deaths of two board members left the governing body inactive.

“The market is on autopilot and needs an emergency second look,” Prempeh stated in a Facebook post. He said traders expected the new government to prioritise reconstituting the board given mounting operational and safety challenges at the facility.

The trader leader expressed frustration that management repeatedly defers pressing issues until a board is in place. “Whenever you engage management or the mayor on sensitive issues, you are told, ‘let’s wait for the board’,” he explained.

Prempeh listed several crucial decisions that have stalled due to the board’s absence, including electricity meters, insurance coverage, fire-fighting equipment, congestion control, security arrangements, and maintenance protocols. He added that the acting managing director, who also serves as a constituency chairman, has become cautious in making decisions due to uncertainty over his full mandate.

“The dynamics in the market sometimes become helpless because of the uncertainties,” he said, urging the Local Government Minister to intervene urgently to restore governance and policy direction.

The market was inaugurated in May 2019 by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and former President Nana Akufo-Addo as part of the Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment Project. The special purpose vehicle KCML was created specifically to manage the facility after the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) was deemed not creditworthy during financing negotiations for the project.

Traders at the facility have repeatedly raised concerns about deteriorating maintenance and safety systems. The market has faced numerous challenges since its inauguration, including disputes over individual electricity meters that have persisted for years, unpaid electricity bills that led to power disconnection in 2022, fire incidents when insurance and fire certificates had lapsed, and ongoing maintenance issues.

In March 2025, the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) directed the management of KCML to step aside to allow investigations into alleged mismanagement following multiple petitions from traders. An Interim Management Committee was appointed to oversee operations during that period.

The electricity metering issue has been particularly contentious. Traders have complained about high collective bills and demanded individual meters since the market opened. Despite assurances from previous management, the installation of over 7,000 meters has faced repeated delays amid allegations of obstruction for financial gain.

The facility has experienced several fire incidents that exposed safety lapses. A major fire in March 2023 destroyed dozens of shops while the market was operating without valid fire certificates or insurance coverage. Regional fire officials confirmed that renewal applications had been pending because management had not addressed identified defects.

The Kejetia Market complex houses over 8,000 stores and stalls, making it the largest indoor market facility in West Africa. Approximately 50,000 people visit daily, with 20,000 vendors operating within the facility. The structure features modern amenities including CCTV systems, a solar power plant, water treatment facilities, and dedicated spaces for various commercial activities.

Prempeh’s latest statement reflects growing anxiety among traders that without proper governance, the market’s infrastructure could deteriorate significantly. He emphasised that swift government action is needed to prevent the facility from falling into the poor maintenance patterns that have plagued other major public infrastructure in Ghana.

The Local Government Ministry has not yet responded publicly to the calls for immediate board reconstitution. Officials at KCML and the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly could not be reached for comment on the governance vacuum and its impact on daily operations.