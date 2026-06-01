Keep Ministers Off TikTok Parties, Mahama Urged

President John Mahama has been urged to make ministers spend more time with constituents instead of appearing at social events and on TikTok, a diaspora town hall in London heard.

The appeal came on Sunday, 31 May, from Ade Sawyerr, a UK-based Ghanaian, who argued that public officials risk looking disconnected from citizens’ concerns. He criticised what he described as ministers’ growing visibility at weekend social gatherings, saying such conduct chips away at public confidence in governance.

“Every weekend, we see on TikTok the ministers at parties,” Sawyerr said, urging the president to direct his appointees to put constituency engagement first.

He acknowledged the positive economic indicators that government officials had presented during the session, but maintained that public perception of their conduct remained a worry. Sawyerr also praised the Ghana High Commission in London for facilitating the meeting, which let members of the diaspora engage the president directly.

Other participants used the session to raise concerns about recurring flooding in Accra and broader governance challenges, pressing for stronger attention to urban infrastructure and service delivery.

The town hall was hosted by the Ghana High Commission, led by High Commissioner Sabah Zita Benson, with President Mahama engaging the community as part of a UK working visit also featuring an investment drive and royal and government engagements. Mahama has described the diaspora as Ghana’s “17th region”.