Keed Ghana Limited NOT the same as KGL Technology Limited: Sulemana Briamah and Fourth Estate LIED Again

Yes, Keed Ghana Limited paid GHC 10 million as penalty to NLA for piloting *959# without the appropriate 5/90 Online License Agreement, and that was a good decision by both NLA and Keed Ghana Limited. Keed Ghana Limited is not the same as KGL Technology Limited.

After the payment of the penalty by Keed Ghana Limited, KGL Technology Limited took over from Keed Ghana Limited. These are the Facts and true account of the story.

The general public would also like to know the answers from Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah regarding the following questions:

(a) How much Alpha Lotto Limited paid to NLA for illegally operating NLA 5/90 USSD and Web online lottery via *896# for 11 months?

(b) How much Onassis Lotto has paid to NLA for illegally operating NLA 5/90 USSD and Web online lottery via *859#?

(c) How much did operators of www.theb2blotto.com pay to NLA for operating illegally the NLA 5/90 lottery via Web Online?

The answers to the above 3 questions would illuminate the understanding of Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah that they are just being unprofessional in their investigations against NLA-KGL deal.

The agenda by Fourth Estate and Sulemana Briamah is not agending, Hahahahahaha.

Issued by: Razak Kojo Opoku(PhD)