Kay Bryn and Olivetheboy Deliver Irresistible Vibes with Latest Afrobeat hit single “Loko”

Fast-Rising Afrobeat sensation Kay Bryn has officially released his latest single “Loko”, featuring global A-list Afrobeat enigma, Olivetheboy.

The collaboration marks a major moment in the Afrobeat and Afropop scene, blending vibrant melodies, infectious rhythms, and smooth lyrical delivery into a track destined for global appeal.

“Loko” is an energetic and captivating Afro-fusion record that celebrates love, passion, and youthful exuberance. Kay Bryn’s signature sound merges seamlessly with Olivetheboy’s unique vocal style, creating a powerful synergy that captures listeners from the very first beat.

The track highlights the artists’ ability to connect with audiences both in Africa and beyond, cementing their position as leaders of the new wave of African music. Speaking about the release, Kay Bryn expressed his excitement: “‘Loko’ is more than just a song—it’s a vibe, an energy that makes you want to move and celebrate life. Working with Olivetheboy was a blessing, and together we created something truly special for our fans.”

The single is accompanied by vibrant cover art that portrays the playful and stylish essence of the song, symbolizing the dynamic fusion of creativity and culture the two artists bring to the table.

“Loko” is now available on all major streaming/downloading platforms worldwide HERE! https://linktr.ee/kaybrynloko

About Kay Bryn

Kay Bryn is a UK-based Ghanaian Afrobeat and Afropop artist making waves on the international stage with his unique blend of African rhythms and global sounds. His debut album Far From Original and recent win at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards UK as UK-Based Afrobeat/Afropop Artist of the Year solidify his position as one of the most promising voices in Afrobeat music today.

About Olivetheboy

Olivetheboy has rapidly become one of Ghana’s most sought-after young talents, known for his soulful vocals and ability to create music that resonates with the new generation of Afrobeat lovers. His collaborations and solo projects

Watch the official visualizer for Loko below: