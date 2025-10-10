KATON Deepens Support for Education Digitization, Donates Pickup to Ghana Teacher Prize Secretariat

In a bold show of support for Ghana’s education sector, KATON, the global digital learning hub dedicated to transforming education through technology, has donated a brand-new pickup truck to the Ghana Teacher Prize Secretariat at this year’s Ghana Teacher Prize Awards.

This contribution underscores KATON’s deep commitment to promoting digitization in education and empowering teachers with the tools, platforms, and motivation needed to deliver 21st-century learning experiences.

Speaking at the event, a KATON representative reaffirmed the company’s belief that teachers are the cornerstone of every nation’s development.

“Our investment in education is an investment in the future. Beyond this donation, we are driven by a mission to make technology accessible to every teacher and student in Ghana and across Africa,” the spokesperson said.

The initiative reflects Katon’s belief that teachers are nation-builders and aligns with its mission to provide technology-driven solutions that empower classrooms and communities across Ghana and Africa.

Katon 360 is a comprehensive digital learning platform that provides:

Interactive and engaging classroom content for teachers and students.

Management tools to track performance and enhance teaching efficiency.

Accessibility on multiple devices, ensuring learning is not limited to physical classrooms.

It is designed to empower teachers with tools to deliver better lessons and enable students to access quality, flexible learning anywhere, anytime.

KATON MEET [BEYOND CLASSROOMS, INTO THE BOARDROOM]

As part of its ongoing efforts to bridge learning gaps and create digital inclusion, KATON also highlighted KATON Meets — its innovative virtual meeting platform that offers a seamless, secure, and interactive online experience for schools, educators, and professionals. KATON Meets is designed with localized features that enhance collaboration and ensure smooth virtual engagement across educational and corporate environments.

For Education: Virtual meeting place for educators, parent-teacher meetings, nationwide workshops, and student collaboration.

For Organizations: Corporate meetings, training sessions, webinars, and inter-office collaboration.

By merging education-focused features with professional-grade conferencing tools, Katon Meet offers schools, businesses, and government agencies a secure, cost-effective, and African-grown alternative for digital collaboration.

KATON’S COMMITMENT

Through these initiatives, KATON continues to advance its vision of “Education for all, no boundaries,” driving a future where technology transforms teaching, learning, and connectivity across Africa and beyond.

