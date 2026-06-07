KATH Nears Shutdown As Nurses Join Doctors’ Strike

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) is nearing shutdown as nurses prepare to join striking doctors over a suspended chief executive, even as the labour regulator orders them to stop.

Doctors walked out on Saturday and, by Sunday, patients were being turned away. Relatives of the critically ill waited on floors and benches as wards, theatres, and the emergency unit ran without attending physicians.

The crisis traces to 3 June, when KATH halted new emergency admissions, citing dangerous overcrowding. Two days later, Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh ordered the hospital board to suspend chief executive Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo for two weeks, saying the move defied a directive from President John Dramani Mahama.

Doctors rejected that. The Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) began an open ended strike from 6 June, calling the suspension unjustified, and the Ghana Medical Association threw its weight behind them, demanding Baidoo’s reinstatement within three days and accusing the minister of turning the public against health workers.

The nurses followed. The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, KATH branch, told the hospital board its members would join the walkout from Sunday, 7 June, calling the suspension unnecessary and no fix for a hospital buckling under referrals it cannot house.

Then the regulator stepped in. The National Labour Commission ruled the doctors’ strike notice improperly served and not compliant with the Labour Act, ordered KADA to call it off, and summoned both sides to a hearing on 10 June. Its letter was signed by acting executive secretary Dr Bernice Welbeck.

The standoff has also turned political. The Minority in Parliament called the suspension reactionary, arguing it treats a symptom while ignoring the capacity gap behind KATH’s chronic no bed syndrome. “Punishing one hospital administrator may create headlines, but it will not create additional beds,” said the caucus statement, signed by Health Committee ranking member Dr Nana Ayew Afriye.

The opposition pointed to hospitals built to relieve KATH that are still not fully running, among them the 300 bed Ashanti Regional Hospital at Sewua and the 250 bed Afari Military Hospital, both commissioned in 2024. It questioned whether politics had slowed their opening, noting the Ashanti Region is not a traditional National Democratic Congress stronghold, and demanded Baidoo’s reinstatement pending an independent inquiry.

KATH, the main referral hospital for the Ashanti Region and much of Ghana’s middle and northern belt, has long run beyond its capacity. With the hearing set for Wednesday and the Health Ministry yet to respond publicly, the people most exposed are the patients still arriving at a hospital that cannot fully treat them.