KATH Doctors Strike as CEO Suspension Triggers Crisis

Doctors at Ghana’s Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) began a full withdrawal of services on Saturday after their association condemned the Health Ministry’s two-week suspension of the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), deepening an already critical healthcare standoff at the country’s second-largest teaching hospital.

The Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) announced the industrial action in a notice dated June 5, following Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh’s directive to suspend CEO Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo pending an investigation.

KADA Chairman Dr. Michael Leat said members unanimously voted to strike after reviewing conditions at the hospital and the events surrounding the CEO’s removal. The association argued that Baidoo’s decision to temporarily pause new emergency admissions on June 3 was a protective measure for patients and staff amid severe congestion at the facility’s Emergency Department, not a policy failure.

The minister justified the suspension under Section 36(1) of the Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospitals Act, 1996 (Act 526), saying the CEO’s admission halt contradicted directives from President John Dramani Mahama on managing the hospital’s operational challenges. A ministry review conducted by its Chief Director, Technical Advisor and Legal Advisor concluded the CEO’s actions warranted disciplinary scrutiny.

Akandoh also directed the KATH Board to investigate statements the hospital’s Head of Public Affairs made in a media interview on the admission suspension, questioning whether the spokesperson held the authority to represent management’s position.

KADA demanded the immediate reversal of the CEO’s suspension as a precondition for returning to work. The association also called on the board to develop formal protocols for managing emergency capacity crises and pressed the Health Ministry to provide timelines for activating Sewua Hospital and Afari Military Hospital to relieve pressure on KATH.

The hospital serves as the primary tertiary referral centre for Ghana’s middle and northern regions, absorbing patient flows from dozens of district and regional facilities. KADA says the hospital continues to operate under severe infrastructure constraints despite a continuous rise in patient numbers.

The dispute drew political reaction. A deputy spokesperson for former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s political team, Dr. Ekua Amoakoh, argued that disciplining management would not resolve the structural problems driving the crisis. She urged authorities to commission completed but non-operational facilities in the Ashanti Region, including district hospitals at Trede and Oforikrom and the Sewua regional hospital.

“How does suspending the CEO fix overcrowding?” she said.

The KATH Board has two weeks to complete its investigation and submit findings to the Health Ministry.