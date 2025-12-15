KATH Doctor Identifies Heredity and Age as Major Prostate Cancer Risks

Medical Doctor at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Dr Evans K Zikpi highlighted heredity and age as major risk factors that significantly increase a man’s chances of developing prostate cancer during a health education discussion on Angel FM in Kumasi on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Dr Zikpi explained that prostate cancer is more common among older men, particularly those aged 50 years and above, as the body’s immune system gradually weakens with age, increasing vulnerability to diseases including this type of cancer. He clarified that risk factors are conditions, characteristics, or behaviors that increase a person’s likelihood of developing a disease, stressing that prostate cancer does not yet have a single clearly identified cause unlike malaria which is directly linked to the female Anopheles mosquito.

According to the KATH physician, prostate cancer risk factors fall into two main categories: those that can be controlled and those that cannot be changed. Focusing on uncontrollable risk factors, Dr Zikpi identified age as a primary concern, explaining that men aged 50 and above face higher risk due to natural changes in the body. He emphasized hereditary factors as another major uncontrollable risk, noting that men who have close relatives such as a father or brother diagnosed with prostate cancer are more likely to develop the disease themselves.

Dr Zikpi debunked the widespread misconception that the size of a man’s penis determines his risk of developing prostate cancer, explaining that prostate cancer is a disease of the prostate gland and has no relationship with the size of a man’s manhood. He stated that the size of the penis is largely hereditary and has nothing to do with prostate cancer.

The medical doctor explained that the male reproductive system consists of different organs with distinct functions. The testicles are responsible for producing sperm and the fluid that makes up semen, while the prostate gland plays a role in nourishing and transporting sperm. He further explained that the prostate gland is located just below the bladder and surrounds the urethra, the tube through which urine passes out of the body. When the prostate becomes enlarged or affected by cancer, it can press against the urethra, leading to difficulty in urination.

According to Dr Zikpi, prostate cancer often develops quietly without early warning signs, making regular medical screening especially important for men, particularly those above 40 years. In many cases, the disease shows no symptoms at early stages, but once signs such as difficulty urinating, frequent urination at night, or pain appear, men must report to the hospital immediately. He warned that delayed treatment could lead to severe complications including complete blockage of urine flow, where doctors may be forced to insert a catheter to help the patient pass urine.

Dr Zikpi stressed that early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes and can lead to full recovery. However, when cancer spreads, it can affect other parts of the body including the spine and nerves, leading to serious mobility challenges. He added that advanced prostate cancer may also reduce a man’s sexual performance and overall strength due to its impact on nerves and blood vessels.

Medical research confirms that more than 60 percent of prostate cancers are diagnosed after age 65, with the disorder rare before age 40. Studies indicate that inherited factors are predicted to account for 40% to 50% of prostate cancer cases, with men having a father or brother with prostate cancer facing more than double the risk of developing the disease. National guidelines recommend discussing prostate cancer screening starting at age 40 for high risk groups including men with family histories of the disease.