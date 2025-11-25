Kasoa-Winneba Highway Set For June 2026 Completion

Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza has confirmed the Kasoa to Winneba stretch of the coastal highway will be completed by June 2026, marking a major milestone for one of Ghana’s busiest transportation corridors.

The Minister revealed Monday during an interview on Channel One TV’s The Point of View that contractors handling the project have provided firm assurances about the mid 2026 timeline. The announcement brings renewed optimism for motorists who have endured severe traffic congestion along the route since construction intensified in late 2023.

Agbodza, who represents Adaklu constituency in Parliament, stated that work on the Winneba to Mankessim section will extend into 2027 under current contract terms, though he expressed confidence the stretch could be finished earlier. The contract allows two years for that portion, but the Minister believes completion will occur before the deadline expires.

The broader project involves three separate contractors working on the Kasoa to Winneba to Mankessim segments, while another firm handles the Cape Coast to Takoradi section. Once all segments are completed, the entire route from Kasoa to Takoradi will be fully dualised, dramatically improving connectivity between Greater Accra and Central Regions.

Construction along the Winneba to Mankessim corridor involves building an entirely new road alongside the existing carriageway to create the dual lanes. The Winneba interchange, which was not included in original project plans, has since been added to the scope of work. The addition reflects government efforts to maximize long term benefits from the infrastructure investment.

The Minister acknowledged that earlier construction planning contributed significantly to traffic bottlenecks that frustrated commuters throughout much of 2024 and into 2025. Contractors began working on the main carriageway and expansion simultaneously, creating severe congestion that affected daily travel along one of Ghana’s most critical commercial routes.

The 30 kilometer Kasoa to Winneba project, funded entirely by the Government of Ghana at an estimated cost approaching 180 million dollars, includes construction of interchanges and flyovers at strategic locations including Budumburam, Akoti, Sapato, and Winneba Junction. These elevated structures will eliminate bottlenecks at major intersections and allow uninterrupted traffic flow.

Service lanes are being built at all entry points to the main dualised road, enabling commercial transport operators to pick up and drop passengers without disrupting through traffic. The design also incorporates 16 kilometers of service roads, 16 footbridges for pedestrian safety, and numerous drainage culverts to handle water runoff during heavy rains.

Contractors working on the project include Nag Fairmount Company Limited and MM Delivery Company Limited. Work on the first segment from Sapato to Akoti Junction has progressed despite challenges including significant underground rock formations at the Budumburam interchange site that required additional engineering solutions.

The Kasoa to Winneba corridor serves as a vital economic artery connecting Accra to coastal communities and inland areas. Daily traffic volumes have increased substantially in recent years as residential and commercial development expanded along the route. The inadequate two lane road configuration created chronic congestion, extended travel times, and frequent accidents.

Transportation disruptions from ongoing construction have severely affected businesses, commuters, and transport operators who depend on reliable road access. Some motorists reported leaving home as early as 3 am to reach destinations that previously required less than an hour of travel. Security concerns also intensified as travelers navigated poorly lit construction zones during early morning and late evening hours.

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana has commended the current administration for continuing legacy projects inherited from the previous government while initiating new expansions including the Winneba to Mankessim and Cape Coast to Takoradi segments. However, the association appealed to contractors to accelerate work pace to reduce hardships facing commuters and commercial operators.

Upon completion, the fully dualised coastal highway is expected to transform regional economic activity by reducing travel time, lowering transportation costs, and improving safety. The improved infrastructure will support tourism growth, facilitate trade between regions, and enhance access to educational institutions located along the corridor.

The project forms part of broader government efforts to upgrade road networks throughout Ghana. Similar dualisation projects are underway or planned for other high traffic corridors including the Tema to Dawhenya stretch and the Accra to Kumasi expressway, though financing models for some projects remain under development.

Agbodza emphasized that once construction concludes on all segments, the transformation will provide world class road infrastructure connecting Ghana’s commercial capital to key coastal and inland destinations. The Minister expressed confidence that contractors will deliver quality work meeting international standards while adhering to revised timelines.

For residents and businesses along the Kasoa to Winneba corridor, the June 2026 completion date offers a definitive endpoint to years of construction disruption. The government has urged patience from road users while assuring them that resulting infrastructure will justify temporary inconveniences experienced during the lengthy construction period.