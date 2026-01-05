Kasoa New Market Fire Rekindles Debate After Apostle Amoako Attah’s Prophetic Revelation

A devastating fire swept through the Kasoa New Market on Saturday, January 4, 2026, destroying several stalls and goods, just days after Ghanaian cleric and global seer, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, publicly warned of a planned market fire.

According to official information, as of 10:00 a.m., the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) had completely extinguished the blaze. The fire destroyed an unspecified number of metallic and wooden stalls, along with their contents, most of which were food items. However, swift and professional intervention by GNFS personnel helped salvage thousands of other stalls, preventing what could have been a total loss. No casualties were recorded.

Fire tenders from Kasoa and Swedru remain on standby at the market to prevent any possible re-ignition, while investigations have commenced to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The incident has attracted heightened public attention following resurfaced prophetic declarations made by Apostle Francis Amoako Attah on December 28 and December 31, 2025. In videos now circulating widely on social media, the Apostle warned that certain individuals had allegedly entered Ghana with intentions to deliberately burn a market.

> “They are planning to burn a market from today. I saw certain people entering Ghana and their intentions are different. They are planning to burn a market. They will surely burn somewhere. They are gathered in a room planning to burn a market. This one is not electrical fault; they sat down and planned it,” the cleric stated during the prophetic session.

While authorities have not established any link between the fire and the claims made by the preacher, the coincidence in timing has sparked intense public debate, with many traders and residents calling for a thorough and transparent investigation.

Officials have urged the public to remain calm and avoid speculation as investigations continue. The GNFS has assured traders and the general public that all necessary steps are being taken to establish the cause of the fire and to enhance safety measures at major markets across the country.

For now, the Kasoa New Market remains under close monitoring as traders count their losses and await answers.