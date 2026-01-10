Kasoa Mankralo Assures Buduburam New Market Traders of Enhanced Security

The Mankralo of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region, Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba I, has assured traders at the newly unveiled Buduburam Market of the commitment of traditional leaders to put in place proactive security measures to protect their lives and livelihoods.

According to the chief, plans are underway by the Gomoa East District Assembly in collaboration with traditional authorities to establish a dedicated market security task force to ensure the safety of lives and property during and after market activities.

The Buduburam area, formerly a large refugee camp and now a fully developed settlement, has a documented history of security challenges and criminal activity, earning it the description of a “national security time bomb” and a hideout for criminals. These conditions have posed persistent threats to residents and traders in the area.

Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba I made the announcement during the unveiling of a temporary market facility at Buduburam, aimed at boosting local economic and business activities for thousands of traders.

The facility is intended to relocate traders from the roadside into a more organized, safer, and better-serviced environment. It includes amenities such as lockable stores, a security post, and improved sanitation facilities.

As part of this initiative, thousands of traders operating at the old Buduburam market and along major roadsides have been relocated to the new site to pave the way for the construction of an ultra-modern 24-hour market.

The project forms part of a broader collaboration between traditional rulers and government authorities to spearhead local development initiatives, particularly in the provision of modern market infrastructure.

Speaking to journalists during the commissioning ceremony on Friday, January 9, 2026, Nana Otuboah Kwesi Gariba I, together with the Adotenhene of Buduburam, Nana Kwame Badu, expressed optimism that the new market would significantly improve the socio-economic conditions of women and traders within the district.

Traditional office holders and the Gomoa East District Assembly have also given assurances regarding enhanced security measures at the market, following concerns raised by traders.

Security in the Buduburam area is coordinated by the District Security Council (DiSEC), which works closely with key security agencies, including the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service.

The traditional leaders acknowledged traders’ concerns about poor lighting, inadequate sanitation facilities, and security lapses, and pledged to work closely with the Assembly to address these challenges as part of efforts to improve overall market conditions.

The traditional leaders of Buduburam, together with the Assembly Member for the Buduburam Electoral Area, Honourable Emmanuel Dogbe, have called on the general public to patronize the new market.

This appeal, they noted, is aimed at strengthening local economic infrastructure and resolving long-standing trading challenges in the community.

For his part, Hon. Dogbe thanked the traditional leaders for releasing land to facilitate the establishment of the temporary market.

He disclosed that a special exercise was conducted to allocate container stores and table spaces to traders at the new market, noting that the allocation process was a joint effort between the Gomoa East District Assembly and traditional authorities.

According to him, the initiative seeks to improve trading conditions, enhance safety, and relocate traders from unsafe locations such as roadsides and pavements into a secure and organized market environment.

Hon. Dogbe further revealed that prior to the 2024 general elections, President John Dramani Mahama announced plans for the construction of a modern market at Buduburam as part of efforts to support the government’s 24-hour economy initiative.