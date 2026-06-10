Kasapreko to List on GSE June 15 With Pent-Up Demand Set to Lift Shares

The beverage manufacturer’s IPO raised GH¢1.4 billion against a GH¢700 million target, and analysts expect unmet demand to drive the stock price above its GH¢1.20 offer price when secondary trading begins.

Kasapreko PLC will officially list on the Ghana Stock Exchange on Monday, June 15, following an initial public offering that attracted more than double its target, setting the stage for what analysts expect to be a sharp rise in the company’s share price once secondary trading commences.

The beverage manufacturer, known for brands including Alomo Bitters and Awake Purified Drinking Water, sought to raise GH¢700 million to fund a new production facility in Adeiso in the Eastern Region. Instead, investors submitted bids exceeding GH¢1.4 billion, marking the largest oversubscription ever achieved by a locally owned manufacturer on the GSE.

The scale of the oversubscription means thousands of retail and institutional investors did not receive the full allotment of shares they sought. That unfulfilled demand is expected to spill into the secondary market as soon as trading opens, creating a supply-and-demand imbalance likely to push Kasapreko’s stock price above its IPO offer price of GH¢1.20.

Market observers speaking to Accra Street Journal noted that when an IPO is oversubscribed by more than 100 percent, investors who were allocated fewer shares than requested typically rush to buy more in the open market. That dynamic, combined with the relative scarcity of manufacturing stocks on an exchange traditionally dominated by banking and telecommunications companies, could amplify upward pressure on the share price.

The listing represents a significant addition to the Ghanaian capital market, offering investors exposure to a profitable consumer-facing manufacturer. For Kasapreko, the proceeds will fund a state-of-the-art production facility aimed at expanding capacity and meeting growing demand for its products. For the GSE, the listing injects fresh energy into an exchange that has sought to diversify its listings beyond the financial and telecom sectors.

Investors who secured allocations during the IPO stand to benefit from any immediate price appreciation, while those who missed out are expected to be active buyers on Monday. All eyes will be on the GSE trading floor when the opening bell rings to see how high Kasapreko’s stock climbs on its debut.