Kasapreko Profit Rises 55% as Finance Costs Halve

Kasapreko PLC has reported a 55 percent increase in net profit for the first quarter of 2026, driven largely by a sharp reduction in borrowing costs following the company’s debt restructuring over the past two years, according to unaudited financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2026.

Profit after tax rose to GH¢73 million from GH¢47.2 million in the same period of 2025, while profit before income tax (PBT) climbed 60 percent to GH¢95.3 million from GH¢59.6 million. Revenue grew modestly to GH¢853.2 million from GH¢821.9 million, a 3.8 percent increase year on year.

The most striking feature of the quarter’s results is the near-halving of finance costs, which fell to GH¢30 million from GH¢52.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. The reduction reflects the benefit of Kasapreko’s strategy over the past two years of replacing expensive short-term debt with longer-term bond financing at more competitive rates. Operating profit grew to GH¢124.7 million from GH¢112 million, supported by a swing in other operating income to a gain of GH¢21.2 million compared with a loss of GH¢4.2 million a year earlier.

Gross profit was broadly flat at GH¢221.4 million compared with GH¢219 million, as cost of sales rose in line with revenue. General, selling and administrative expenses increased to GH¢114.5 million from GH¢98.7 million, reflecting continued investment in the company’s distribution and commercial operations.

Total assets expanded to GH¢2.13 billion from GH¢1.77 billion at the same point in 2025, with property, plant and equipment rising to GH¢901.4 million from GH¢721.4 million. Capital expenditure (capex) for the quarter reached GH¢133.4 million, significantly higher than GH¢47.2 million in the corresponding period of the prior year, indicating that construction work at the company’s planned Adeiso Industrial Park facility in the Eastern Region is actively under way.

Total equity nearly doubled to GH¢773.5 million from GH¢393.4 million a year earlier, reflecting the accumulation of the record profits generated through 2025. The company ended the quarter with cash and bank balances of GH¢207.3 million.

Kasapreko also disclosed a material corporate development in its notes to the financial statements. The company will begin funding a sinking fund account from August 2026 to December 2026 in preparation for the repayment of Series 1, Tranches 01 and 02 of its bond programme listed on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE). The bond principal falls due on 29 January 2027. As a result, the Series 1 corporate bond, totalling GH¢151.2 million, has been reclassified from non-current to current liabilities in the balance sheet.

The company’s planned initial public offering (IPO), through which it intends to raise approximately US$50 million by floating 25 percent of its equity on the main market of the GSE, remains a key development to watch in the coming months.