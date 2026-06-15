Kasapreko Lists as Ghana Stocks Rank Second in Africa

Ghana’s stock market ranked second in Africa for returns this year, with its benchmark index up 63.67 percent as investors fleeing Treasury bills drove a broad equity rally.

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed May with a market capitalisation of GH¢262.95 billion, a year to date gain of 52.84 percent and the addition of nearly GH¢91 billion in market value over the past twelve months. The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) stood at 14,354.79 points, while the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) gained 68.99 percent to 7,854.35 points.

Fincap Securities market analyst John Nani estimates Ghana generated dollar denominated returns of approximately 60.95 percent through the end of April, placing it behind only Nigeria among major frontier and emerging African markets and ahead of Egypt, Kenya, Tunisia and South Africa.

The driving force has been a steep fall in consumer prices. Inflation dropped to 3.7 percent in May from 18.4 percent a year earlier, pulling Treasury bill yields sharply lower. Treasury bills maturing in 91, 182 and 364 days now yield 4.99 percent, 7.04 percent and 10.46 percent respectively, leaving equities far more attractive for investors seeking returns above inflation.

Trading figures reflected the shift. Total traded volume rose 168.5 percent year on year to 92.74 million shares in May, while the number of transactions surged 347.1 percent to 89,945 trades. Year to date, investors traded 716.25 million shares worth GH¢3.41 billion, up 503.2 percent and 323.6 percent respectively against the same period in 2025.

Investment advisory firm EcoCapital attributed part of the surge to a mix of long term positioning and short term momentum trading. “The broader trend suggests growing confidence in equities as an asset class again,” said EcoCapital Chief Executive Dela Agbo.

MTN Ghana dominated market activity, accounting for roughly 80 percent of total market value traded in May and approximately 79 percent of cumulative market value traded across the first five months of the year. Analysts say the concentration creates efficient trading conditions but also ties market performance closely to a single dominant stock.

Banking stocks led the gains. Several lenders, including GCB Bank, Access Bank, CAL Bank, Republic Bank Ghana, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and Societe Generale Ghana, recorded significant advances as lower interest rates, better asset quality and stronger earnings rebuilt investor confidence. Asset manager Databank said the sector has shifted from capital preservation to earnings growth after two years of rebuilding since the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP). The insurance and energy sectors have also attracted fresh capital, with Enterprise Group and SIC Insurance gaining on stronger profitability, and GOIL and ZEN Petroleum drawing interest on expectations of higher downstream petroleum earnings.

New listings test the market’s depth

The rally has begun to translate into corporate fundraising. ZEN Petroleum raised GH¢640 million through an initial public offering (IPO) that drew bids of approximately GH¢970 million. Kasapreko’s GH¢700 million offer went further: the beverage manufacturer attracted applications worth nearly GH¢1.73 billion from 18,781 qualified investors competing for 583.3 million shares. The 146 percent oversubscription forced a uniform allocation rate of 40.56 percent across all investor categories.

Local institutional investors dominated demand, bidding for more than 1.08 billion shares, or roughly three quarters of total subscriptions. Individual investors and foreign participants accounted for the balance.

Kasapreko, best known for its Alomo Bitters brand, begins trading on the GSE today under the ticker KASA. Whether the oversubscription demand carries into live trading will give the clearest signal yet of how deep appetite for new listings has grown. Fincap Securities said the stronger performance in the secondary market is already improving confidence among potential issuers, and sustained momentum could encourage additional listings and corporate bond issuances.

Second half risks

Databank forecasts the GSE-CI could reach 16,000 points by year end, supported by economic recovery, earnings growth and demand for dividend paying stocks. Most analysts expect the pace of gains to moderate in the second half while the broader upward trend remains in place.

Risks include a possible return of inflation, which ticked upward twice this year before settling at 3.7 percent in May, along with cedi depreciation of roughly 11 percent against the US dollar year to date, fiscal slippages and global oil prices of around US$90 per barrel. Databank also flagged geopolitical tensions as a potential threat to foreign exchange inflows and growth momentum.

Despite those pressures, analysts broadly agree the market remains in a cyclical bull phase, with equities continuing to offer better returns than most domestic fixed income alternatives.