Kasapreko Lists as GH¢1bn Chases Limited Float

Kasapreko Company Limited lists on the Ghana Stock Exchange today with roughly GH¢1 billion in refunded IPO cash set to follow it straight back into the market.

The beverage producer enters secondary trading under the ticker KASA facing demand its Initial Public Offering (IPO) could not fully satisfy. Bids of approximately GH¢1.73 billion came in against the GH¢700 million it sought to raise. Managers allocated shares at a uniform rate of 40.56 percent across all investor categories and returned the balance to 18,781 applicants, leaving each group of buyers short of its original position.

That refunded capital is now liquid, and analysts expect at least a portion of it to return for shares through open market trading from today.

Two groups of buyers are likely to compete from the opening bell. Investors who participated in the IPO but received only partial allocations will want to close the gap between what they were allotted and what they originally sought. Those who missed the IPO window entirely will be entering without any position at all.

The early supply picture favours buyers over sellers. Local institutional investors bid for more than 1.08 billion shares against a total float of 583.3 million. Even the largest participants received less than half of what they applied for. Those investors have little reason to offer shares at GH¢1.20, the IPO price, when visible demand outruns supply.

Kasapreko, best known for its Alomo Bitters brand, plans to use the funds raised to build a production facility for bottled water and carbonated soft drinks. Board Chairman Samuel Leslie Adetola said the oversubscription reflected investor confidence in the company and in Ghana’s capital markets.

The listing comes as the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closes one of its strongest runs in years. The GSE Composite Index has climbed 63.67 percent so far this year, supported by a fall in consumer inflation from 18.4 percent a year ago to 3.7 percent in May and a steep drop in Treasury bill yields that has pushed investors toward equities.

How Kasapreko trades in its first sessions carries weight beyond the company itself. Sustained secondary market activity would signal to other Ghanaian businesses that the exchange can handle new listings at scale and test whether the broad investor participation seen during the IPO translates into genuine ongoing trading depth. Analysts say a strong debut could encourage further listings and wider use of capital market financing by local companies.