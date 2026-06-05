Kasapreko IPO Reportedly Oversubscribed Ahead of Listing

Beverage maker Kasapreko’s GH¢700 million share offer was heavily oversubscribed, sources say, signalling strong demand for indigenous firms on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) ahead of its June listing.

People close to the transaction say the initial public offering (IPO), which sought GH¢700 million from 583.3 million shares at GH¢1.20 each, drew bids above GH¢1.4 billion, more than double the target, when subscription closed on June 1. The company has yet to publish official final figures.

Kasapreko will list on the GSE main market under the ticker KPLC on June 17, with allotments then processed and credited to investors’ Central Securities Depository (CSD) accounts.

The company plans to use the proceeds mainly to build a new production plant at Adeiso in the Eastern Region, expanding capacity for its soft drinks and its Awake bottled water brand.

Kasapreko reported a 55 percent rise in first quarter profit to GH¢73 million for the period to March 2026, helped by lower finance costs. Its revenue grew from about GH¢660 million in 2020 to GH¢3.5 billion in 2025, with 2025 profit reaching GH¢341.8 million.

Databank, Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) and Absa Bank Ghana steered the offer as joint lead managers. Founded in 1987 by Dr Kwabena Adjei, Kasapreko opened to public investors for the first time, with the Adjei family retaining majority control after the sale.

The offer follows ZEN Petroleum’s oversubscribed GH¢640 million listing in April, and analysts expect more indigenous firms to weigh the exchange, long dominated by banks, telecoms and mining companies, as a route to equity capital.