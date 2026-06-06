Kasapreko IPO Draws Double the Target in Bids

Kasapreko PLC’s initial public offering (IPO) on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has attracted total bids exceeding GH¢1.4 billion, more than double the GH¢700 million target, marking the largest oversubscription by a locally owned manufacturer in the exchange’s history and adding fresh momentum to a capital market already on a historic run.

The offer, which ran from May 4 to June 1, 2026, invited individual and institutional investors to purchase up to 583.3 million ordinary shares at GH¢1.20 each. Sources familiar with the transaction say the final figure could climb further once data reconciliation is complete, with formal allotment results expected before the company lists under the ticker KPLC on June 17.

The result caps a remarkable six-month stretch for Ghana’s equity market. First Atlantic Bank PLC listed in December 2025, raising GH¢742.2 million in an oversubscribed offer, and ZEN Petroleum Holdings followed in March 2026, raising GH¢640 million, also oversubscribed. Kasapreko’s result now completes a trio of oversubscribed offerings that together have added roughly GH¢11 billion to the GSE’s total market capitalisation.

Analysts say the oversubscription reflects investor confidence earned through deliberate corporate governance reform. The Alomo Bitters maker has separated ownership from executive management, staffed its board with independent professionals and opened its books to independent scrutiny. That structural discipline produced a 55 percent jump in net profit to GH¢73 million in the first quarter of 2026, right as the IPO was in market.

Proceeds will be directed almost entirely toward the construction of a new bottled water and carbonated soft drinks production facility at Adeiso in the Eastern Region. The Adeiso plant will expand capacity for Kasapreko’s non-alcoholic portfolio, including its Awake bottled water brand, reducing the company’s dependence on its legacy spirits business.

The result is expected to encourage other well-managed private companies to consider public listings as a route to long-term expansion capital, rather than relying solely on high-interest commercial loans. The GSE Composite Index gained 79 percent in 2025, making Ghana one of Africa’s best-performing markets.

New shareholders should note that under the terms of existing corporate bonds, Kasapreko is restricted from declaring dividends for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 financial years. The restriction lifts once outstanding bond obligations are settled.