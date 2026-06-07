Kasapreko IPO Doubles Target With Record GH¢1.4bn in Bids

Investors bid more than GH¢1.4 billion for Kasapreko PLC’s initial public offering (IPO) on the Ghana Stock Exchange, over double the GH¢700 million the beverage maker sought.

The result is the largest oversubscription recorded by a locally owned manufacturer on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) in recent history. Kasapreko had earmarked 96 percent of the proceeds for a new water and carbonated drinks factory in Adeiso in the Eastern Region, giving investors a clear account of where their money would go and what returns the asset could generate.

The scale of investor appetite is striking given the market backdrop. Ghana’s financial system spent much of 2023 absorbing the shock of the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), which forced losses on holders of government bonds and eroded confidence across the investment community. That investors have returned with such force to a locally structured equity offer points to a meaningful recovery in domestic sentiment.

Kasapreko listed on the main market of the GSE, subjecting itself to the exchange’s strictest disclosure and governance standards. The company’s move from a privately held family business to a fully audited public limited structure appears to have built the credibility investors needed. The offer was also open to retail participants at a low entry threshold, drawing in smaller savers alongside pension funds.

The result carries implications beyond Kasapreko. State bodies seeking to fund infrastructure have long pointed to tight government budgets as the barrier. The IPO outcome suggests the constraint may be structural rather than financial. Public entities that can package projects with clear revenue streams, sound governance, and accessible investment terms may find local capital markets can replace budget allocations for the right proposals.

Whether institutions such as the Ghana Housing Authority or the Ministry of Roads and Highways will move to test that argument on the GSE remains to be seen. The market has now given them a compelling reason to try.