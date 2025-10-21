KAS Urges African Leaders to Implement Strategic Policies to Support Returnees

Stakeholders have called for a paradigm shift in the country’s approach to migration and talent return, urging Ghanaians abroad to return home and contribute to national development.

The event was held under the theme “Coming Home: Brain Gain or Frustration?”, explored the opportunities and challenges facing returnees and the policies needed to transform migration into a driver of growth.

Dr Joseph Darmoe, a Senior Lecturer at GIMPA and KAS Ghana’s Programme Director, speaking at a Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Ghana breakfast meeting emphasised the need for Ghana and other African countries to transform brain drain into brain circulation.

“To transform brain drains into an opportunity for growth, Ghana and Africa should implement strategic policies that harness brain circulation for innovation, economic progress and sustainable development,” Dr Darmoe said.

Cybersecurity expert Kwame Oduro Numapau echoed the call for returnees to use their global exposure to drive Africa’s technological advancement.

“Come back home and let’s build,” he urged.

He highlighted Africa’s youthful population and digital potential as key assets for the continent’s future competitiveness.

“Africa leads in terms of youthful population. The youth understand technology more than any other generation,” Numapau said.

Lawrencia Akosua Pomaa, Programme Manager at KAS Ghana, pointed to a major gap in the country’s ability to manage return migration effectively — the absence of comprehensive data on returnees.

“We don’t even know how many people have come back, where they have come back from, what they did abroad or what they can bring to this country,” Pomaa lamented.

She stressed the need for a national database to track returnees’ skills, experiences and potential contributions.

KAS Country Director Anna-Lena Sabroso-Wasserfall also addressed the gathering, emphasising that effective governance and institutional coordination are critical for maximizing the benefits of brain gain.

“Through this format, we want to provide a platform for dialogue, encourage diverse perspectives, and strengthen networks across society,” she said.

“When people return after years of study or work abroad, they come back with valuable skills,

experiences, and global perspectives that can make

a real difference in their communities and national development,” she added.

The program formed part of KAS Ghana’s ongoing efforts to promote informed policy discussions and support evidence-based solutions to development.