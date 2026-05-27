KAS Ghana Pushes for Greater Contemporary Roles for Queen Mothers

Traditional leadership took center stage in Sunyani, as the Konrad Adenauer- Stiftung (KAS) Ghana Office brought together Queen Mothers from across the Bono Region for its 7th Annual Queen Mothers Workshop. The focus was to give Queen Mothers a stronger voice in modern governance, development, and conflict resolution.

KAS Country Representative Mrs. Anna Lena Sabroso-Wasserfall welcomed participants and urged them to use the seminar to drive real change. She noted that while the workshop has been successful over the years, its impact must be seen because new Queen Mothers are enstooled annually and need the requisite training to lead effectively.

“Over the decades, KAS has organised workshops, conferences, and dialogue forums with Traditional Authorities throughout Ghana on a wide range of issues. These have included discussions on the role of Traditional Authorities within Ghana’s modern political system, the constitutional role of Traditional Authorities, and the role of Chiefs and Queen Mothers as mediators in conflict prevention and resolution”, she said.

She further touched on KAS Ghana’s upcoming 60th anniversary celebrations and how they intend to promote civic education and governance through effective collaborations in Ghana.

“This year is a particularly meaningful one for the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung. In 2026, KAS celebrates its 60th anniversary in Ghana. We officially opened our office here in 1966, making Ghana one of our oldest and most important partner countries on the African continent.

As part of our anniversary reflections and preparations for the celebrations ahead, we have looked back extensively at the work KAS has carried out in Ghana over the past six decades”, she added.

On her part, the Paramount Queen Mother of the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono Region of Ghana, Odeneho Dr. Akosua Fima Dwabeng II revealed that Queen Mothers have made several requests for representation at the National House of Chiefs, but all attempts have proven futile.

“Some Chiefs exclude Queen Mothers from key matters such as land sales, conflict resolution, and even council meetings, limiting our authority”, he stated.

The 7th Annual Queen Mothers workshop of KAS Ghana was on the theme “Contemporary Role of Traditional Authorities in Ghana”.