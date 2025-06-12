Karpowership Launches Reforestation Drive in Western Region

Karpowership Ghana has planted 3,000 tree seedlings as part of its environmental sustainability program, with 100 trees established at the Sekondi Naval Base near its floating power plant.

The initiative, conducted in partnership with the Forestry Commission, targets degraded areas in the Western Region affected by illegal mining and deforestation.

Since 2021, the independent power producer has planted over 11,000 trees across Ghana, including at the Achimota and Subri Forest Reserves. “Our goal extends beyond tree planting to fostering lasting environmental stewardship,” said Sandra Amarquaye, Karpowership’s Communication Manager. The project supports Ghana’s national ‘Tree for Life’ program while addressing climate change mitigation through carbon sequestration.

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson emphasized government commitment to restoring degraded lands, while Forestry Commission Deputy CEO Elikem Kotoko highlighted the potential of restored areas to become eco-tourism sites. The Naval Command has pledged to maintain the newly planted trees, which include native species selected for their adaptability and ecological benefits.