Karela Down Kotoko to Dent Porcupine Title Push

Karela United defeated Asante Kotoko 1-0 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on Sunday to deal a fresh blow to the Porcupine Warriors’ title ambitions in Ghana Premier League Matchday 25.

Malik Abubakar proved the difference, netting the only goal of the match in the 31st minute to hand Karela a victory that deepens Kotoko’s recent inconsistency at a critical stage of the season.

The result was a bitter pill for interim coach Prince Yaw Owusu, whose side had been backed to use the fixture to close the gap on the leaders after being held to a goalless draw by Vision FC in their previous outing. Kotoko headed into the match fourth on the table, seven points behind leaders Medeama, with the pressure of back-to-back dropped points already weighing on the squad.

Karela, buoyed by their own strong recent form, were disciplined and dangerous on the counter throughout and held their lead despite Kotoko’s attempts to restore parity in the second half. The Porcupine Warriors failed to convert their chances, with their attacking misfires compounding the frustration of another winless away performance.

The defeat is particularly damaging in the context of Sunday’s wider results. Medeama lost at home to Hohoe United earlier in the day, meaning a Kotoko win in Tamale would have significantly narrowed the gap at the summit. Instead, the points remain out of reach.

Karela, who sit seventh, had extended their unbeaten run to four matches heading into the fixture, and the victory against one of the league’s biggest clubs reinforces their credentials as genuine contenders for a top-half finish.