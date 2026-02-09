Kardashian and Hamilton Make First Public Appearance at Super Bowl

Reality television star Kim Kardashian and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton made their first high-profile public appearance together at Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, intensifying speculation about a romantic relationship between the longtime friends.

The pair were spotted sitting side by side in a VIP suite at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, during the National Football League (NFL) championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

Videos and photographs circulated on social media showed Kardashian, 45, and Hamilton, 41, chatting and smiling throughout the game, marking what entertainment outlets described as their relationship going Super Bowl official.

Kardashian wore a black faux fur coat, multiple diamond choker necklaces, oversized sunglasses and debuted a new hairstyle featuring bangs, while Hamilton dressed in a black athletic jacket with large diamond stud earrings.

Dating speculation began on New Year’s Eve when both attended the same party hosted by actress Kate Hudson in Aspen, Colorado, though they were not photographed together at the event.

The rumored couple were subsequently reported to have spent a weekend at Estelle Manor, a luxury hotel and country club in the Cotswolds in south central England, before traveling to London and Paris together earlier this month.

Page Six reported that Kardashian left Los Angeles on her private jet on Saturday, February 1, to meet Hamilton for what entertainment news outlet People confirmed as a romantic meetup at the English countryside estate.

The pair were photographed arriving at a Paris hotel during Paris Fashion Week and were seen on a date night in the French capital, with Kardashian wearing a sheer black outfit for the occasion.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on February 4 that Kardashian and Hamilton were exploring a romantic relationship and spending more time together to see where things develop.

Another source told The Sun that the pair are inseparable and fitting their dates around demanding work schedules, with Kardashian focusing on her businesses and upcoming legal drama series while Hamilton prepares for the 2026 Formula One season with Ferrari.

Daily Mail reported that the relationship is casual and described as friends with benefits, with Hamilton not seeking to settle down exclusively but both parties comfortable embracing public speculation.

Kardashian and Hamilton have known each other for over a decade, having first been seen together at the 2014 GQ Men of the Year awards, then at the 2021 WSJ Magazine Innovators Awards, and at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton debut in 2023.

Neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has publicly addressed the nature of their relationship despite the increased media attention following their Super Bowl appearance.

Kardashian was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas, basketball player Kris Humphries and rapper Kanye West, with whom she shares four children. She was last linked to NFL receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in 2024.

Hamilton, who has never been married, was previously in relationships with singer Nicole Scherzinger and was rumored to have briefly dated actress Sofia Vergara in 2025.