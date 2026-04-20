Kanye West’s European Tour Collapses as Antisemitism Backlash Deepens

Rapper Kanye West is facing a cascade of international concert cancellations and travel bans as his attempted comeback tour runs into government opposition across Europe, with critics questioning whether a recently shared podcast clip signals that his public apology for antisemitism lacks genuine depth.

West, who launched an apology campaign in January with a full-page Wall Street Journal advertisement, had been set to headline London’s Wireless Festival this summer, but the UK Home Office withdrew his travel authorisation, barring him from entering the country, leading to the festival’s complete cancellation. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the government stands firmly with the Jewish community and that West should never have been invited to headline the festival in the first place.

West subsequently postponed his June 11 performance at the Vélodrome stadium in Marseille after French Interior Minister Laurent Núñez moved to block the show. Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan had already declared West was not welcome in the city, saying he refused to allow Marseille to become a showcase for those who promote hatred. Poland’s Minister of Culture also spoke out against a planned Chorzów date, and the venue confirmed that show was cancelled as well.

The controversy has been compounded by West’s decision to share a clip from music executive Ray Daniels on the TFU Podcast to his Instagram Story. In the clip, Daniels praised West’s ability to sell out major venues despite opposition from what he described as “the system,” noting that “all those guys that run Morgan Stanley, run this bank, totally don’t want your money” but that their children still attended his shows. Critics pointed out that framing financial opposition in terms of banks run by specific unnamed figures echoes antisemitic tropes about Jewish control of financial institutions.

West had opened his 2026 comeback with two sold-out nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, generating reports of over 33 million dollars in ticket sales, and had drawn significant celebrity attendance despite ongoing criticism from Jewish advocacy groups.

In his Wall Street Journal apology, West wrote that he owed a huge apology for everything he said that hurt the Jewish and Black communities, stating that all of it went too far. In announcing the Marseille postponement, he wrote on X that he did not want to put his fans in the middle of the dispute, while expressing commitment to making amends.

West’s remaining confirmed European dates include shows in India, Turkey, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Portugal, marking his first headline performances on the continent in 12 years.