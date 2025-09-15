Kantanka Empire Founder Dies, Leaving Industrial Blueprint

Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, Ghana’s renowned industrialist and founder of Kantanka Automobile, died peacefully on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at age 77, his family confirmed Friday.

The man widely known as “Kantanka, the African Star” passed away leaving behind a legacy as one of Ghana’s most visionary entrepreneurs and innovators. His daughter, Sarah Adwoa Safo, a former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, announced his death in a family statement.

Safo revolutionized Ghana’s automotive industry by establishing Kantanka Automobile Company Limited, which became the first indigenous car manufacturing company in the country. His vehicles, ranging from four-wheel-drive SUVs to pickups and saloon cars, challenged the notion that African nations must rely solely on imported technology.

Born on August 26, 1948, Safo combined his roles as a pastor, inventor, and industrialist throughout his remarkable career. He founded the Kristo Asafo Mission alongside his industrial ventures, demonstrating a unique blend of spiritual leadership and technological innovation.

His automotive achievements represented just one facet of his diverse innovations. Safo developed voice-controlled television sets decades before smart TVs became mainstream, and created appliances that could sense waves and movements. His annual technology exhibitions showcased everything from military-style vehicles to robotic machines.

The Ghana Tech Expo, established by Safo and held annually at his Apostle Safo School of Arts and Sciences in Accra, became a platform for showcasing locally developed technologies. The December event promoted indigenous innovation and encouraged what he called a “Can-Do spirit” among Africans.

Despite his groundbreaking work, Safo faced significant challenges in a market dominated by foreign automobile brands. Many Ghanaians remained skeptical of locally manufactured vehicles, preferring imported alternatives. Limited government support compounded these difficulties throughout his career.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia paid tribute to Safo, describing his service to Ghana as extending “beyond the capacity of a religious leader.” The tribute reflected widespread recognition of Safo’s contributions to Ghana’s industrial development.

Safo’s philosophy centered on African self-reliance and technological independence. He consistently demonstrated that Ghana possessed the human capital and ingenuity to produce goods matching international standards, becoming a symbol of national pride and possibility.

His innovations extended beyond manufacturing to include armored vehicles, agricultural machinery, renewable energy systems, electronics, and pharmaceutical products. This diversification showcased his commitment to comprehensive industrial development.

The industrialist’s work highlighted structural gaps in Ghana’s industrialization efforts, challenges he attempted to address almost single-handedly. His perseverance revealed the difficulties facing local innovators in environments favoring imported products.

Safo’s educational initiatives included training young innovators and entrepreneurs, though questions remain about who might fill the industrial vacuum his death creates. His vision encompassed not just building products but changing mindsets about African technological capabilities.

His legacy challenges Ghana to reconsider its development model, moving from import dependency toward value addition and self-reliance. The combination of spiritual leadership and industrial innovation made him a unique figure in Ghana’s development story.

The Safo family described him as “a true genius, the beacon of hope for many, a father to the fatherless.” His passing represents the loss of one of Ghana’s most determined advocates for indigenous technological development.

As Ghana mourns this industrial pioneer, his life’s work stands as testimony to the potential for African innovation and self-reliance in an increasingly interconnected world.