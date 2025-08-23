Kantamanto Market Rises from Ashes with Major Safety Overhaul

Accra’s Kantamanto Market, one of the world’s largest hubs for secondhand clothing, is undergoing a major transformation following a series of devastating fires.

The January blaze threatened the livelihoods of over 10,000 traders and workers who depend on the bustling commercial center.

In response, The Or Foundation has committed over 35 million Ghana cedis to an emergency recovery and modernization plan.

The funding covers crisis relief disbursements to over 9,000 individuals alongside investment in critical upgrades to electrical systems, comprehensive fire safety training, and enhanced security measures. This initiative aims to significantly reduce the risk of future fires.

Local community groups and market leaders are directly involved in steering the project.

This ensures the recovery process reflects the needs of those who work there every day, protecting both their businesses and the massive flow of garments that pass through the market each week.