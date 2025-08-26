Kantamanto Market Launches Unified Association After Fire Recovery

Accra’s massive Kantamanto Market has officially reopened with the launch of its first-ever unified business association, marking a significant milestone in recovery efforts following a devastating fire earlier this year.

The Kantamanto Obroniwawu Businesses Association (KOBA) launched Monday, bringing together representatives from all 13 market sections that house secondhand clothing retailers, upcyclers, tailors, and other businesses. The market is considered the world’s largest reuse and upcycling hub.

The ceremony celebrated completion of initial rebuilding phases including market re-electrification, fire extinguisher installation, and deployment of a new security force. These safety improvements resulted from collaboration between the new association, The Or Foundation NGO, and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

High-profile attendees included the Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration from the Presidency and Accra Mayor Michael Kwakpo Allotey, signaling government support for the recovery efforts.

The Or Foundation signed a grant agreement during the launch, providing 825,000 cedis in startup funding for the newly formed association. The Accra-based organization has already contributed over three million dollars this year to market recovery efforts.

Following January’s fire, The Or Foundation provided direct relief payments to more than 9,000 individuals, healthcare support, security assessments, and funding for infrastructure rebuilding. The electrification project represents the first market-wide infrastructure initiative of its kind.

Market leaders spent over a year developing the unified association structure, transitioning from managing individual sections to coordinating community-wide interests. The formation aims to prevent future disasters and strengthen the market’s collective voice.

Kantamanto operates as a major hub in Ghana’s capital city center, serving thousands of vendors and customers daily. The secondhand clothing trade supports numerous families while contributing to textile reuse and environmental sustainability.

The new association’s goals include ensuring safer operating conditions, maintaining market cleanliness, and supporting more equitable global secondhand trade practices. Leadership hopes unified representation will help vendors and auxiliary businesses prosper under improved conditions.

The Or Foundation describes its mission as advancing environmental justice and circular textile economy principles through direct action and capacity building. The organization has maintained a partnership with Kantamanto Market focused on systemic change within the fashion industry.

Market recovery efforts continue as vendors return to rebuilt sections and implement new safety protocols. The association launch represents a critical step toward long-term stability and growth for one of West Africa’s most significant commercial centers.