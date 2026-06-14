Kamada’s Late Header Earns Japan Thrilling 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands

Daichi Kamada rose highest in the 88th minute to cancel out Crysencio Summerville’s spectacular strike, after Virgil van Dijk had opened the scoring in a breathless Group F encounter.

Daichi Kamada’s header three minutes from time earned Japan a thrilling 2-2 draw against the Netherlands at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as the Samurai Blue twice came from behind in a Group F opener that delivered drama long after the first half’s cagey stalemate.

The match remained scoreless at the break, but the game exploded after the interval. Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk broke the deadlock in the 50th minute, nodding home a corner delivered by Ryan Gravenberch. The powerful header seemed to settle the Europeans and set the Netherlands on course for three points.

Japan responded instantly. Just six minutes later, Keito Nakamura whipped a low drive through heavy traffic that took a deflection past Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, pulling the Samurai Blue level and sending the Japanese supporters in the 69,285-strong crowd into celebration.

The Netherlands restored their lead in the 64th minute through a moment of individual brilliance. West Ham forward Crysencio Summerville cut inside from the left edge of the box and curled a spectacular finish off the far post, leaving Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki with no chance.

Just as the Netherlands looked set to claim all three points, Japan struck again. In the 88th minute, Kamada rose highest to head home from Koki Ogawa’s corner, sparking wild celebrations among the Japanese players and securing a hard-fought draw.

The Netherlands dominated possession with 60 percent and registered 11 shots to Japan’s eight. Both sides managed seven shots on target each. Passing accuracy was nearly identical, with the Netherlands at 89 percent and Japan at 88 percent.

Japan secured the result despite playing without star winger Kaoru Mitoma, who missed the match due to a pre-tournament injury. The Samurai Blue’s resilience, coming from behind twice against a higher-ranked opponent, will boost their confidence heading into the remainder of the group stage.

A report by Accra Street Journal noted that with both Group F heavyweights picking up a point, the group remains entirely open. Sweden and Tunisia are scheduled to play their opening match on Monday. The Netherlands will need to address their defensive vulnerabilities after conceding twice from set-piece situations, while Japan proved they can compete with Europe’s best.