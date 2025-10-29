KAIPTC Hosts Seminar on Galamsey Threat

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre held a seminar on October 23 examining illegal mining as an existential threat to Ghana’s security and public health.

Small scale artisanal mining, popularly called galamsey, has gained increased attention because of its detrimental impacts on human security. The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) convened stakeholders to discuss the crisis through its Reflections on Security Series.

Artisanal and small scale mining (ASM), both legal and illegal, has become attractive and lucrative to youth, business people, and foreigners. The sector is plagued by organized criminality, corruption, physical harm, and other illicit activities.

Studies indicate increasing linkages between illegal mining and transnational criminal networks which facilitate illicit financial flows, acquisition of sophisticated weapons, excavators, industrial equipment, encrypted communication systems, and possible support for terrorism.

Air Commodore David Anetey Akrong, Commandant of KAIPTC, said illegal mining has degraded vast stretches of forests, polluted rivers, and destroyed arable lands, thereby undermining water security, sustainable agricultural production, public health, social stability, and economic development.

“Galamsey has unleashed a silent public health crisis across many parts of the country,” Akrong said.

The contamination of major water bodies including the Pra, Ankobra, Birim, and Offin with poisonous chemicals such as mercury, cyanide, and arsenic has placed entire communities at risk. Siltation of reservoirs is jeopardizing access to potable water for several communities in the country.

According to health experts, illegal mining has contributed to the spread of waterborne and vector borne diseases, kidney diseases, respiratory conditions, and birth defects. The harm extends beyond the environment, affecting air quality, water safety, food security, and community wellbeing.

The seminar brought together policymakers, researchers, journalists, community leaders, and civil society groups to bridge the gap between evidence and action. The centre aims to contribute to deeper understanding of underlying issues confronting efforts at curbing galamsey while recommending pragmatic steps for strengthening ongoing actions.