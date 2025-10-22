Kagame Urges Fast Track of Single African Digital Market

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has called on the African Union, regional economic communities, and the Smart Africa Alliance to accelerate the creation of a unified digital market that connects the continent’s economies, people, and innovations.

Speaking at Mobile World Congress Kigali 2025, which opened on October 21 for a three-day run, the Rwandan leader described Africa as standing at a pivotal moment where mobile technology is reshaping commerce, education, finance, and governance across the continent. He emphasized that broadband expansion and smartphone adoption have positioned Africa as an emerging force in the global digital economy, though significant gaps remain.

President Kagame highlighted mobile banking as a standout example of homegrown innovation that has transformed lives continent-wide, describing it as a global model of financial inclusion that empowers small business owners and rural communities. Rwanda itself has seen dramatic growth, with 4G users jumping from 500,000 in 2023 to 5 million by June 2025, driven by policy reforms and expanded coverage.

Yet the President warned that Africa still lags behind global connectivity averages. He cautioned that if access gaps persist, the same technology meant to expand opportunity could instead widen inequality. The most critical conversation, he said, must focus on people and how to make digital skills and tools available to everyone.

According to recent data, only 25 percent of the population in Sub-Saharan Africa used mobile internet in 2024, the lowest regional rate globally. This stark figure underscores the urgency of Kagame’s appeal for coordinated action.

Rwanda’s vision centers on building a knowledge-based economy rooted in artificial intelligence, research, and human capital development. These investments, Kagame said, are helping the country lay foundations for inclusive innovation that improves productivity and service delivery.

The President stressed that unlocking Africa’s full digital potential requires governments, private sector players, and partners to harmonize policies that encourage innovation and enable cross-border data and payment systems to flow securely. He praised ongoing efforts by the African Union, regional blocs, and Smart Africa to cut costs, reduce barriers, and advance the single digital market vision.

Creating this unified market, Kagame argued, is vital for scaling African-made solutions globally while retaining their value on the continent. Digital integration will make Africa’s economies more resilient, competitive, and sustainable, he said.

The Mobile World Congress brought together influential leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore how mobile technology drives inclusion and economic transformation. The event attracted 4,000 delegates from 109 countries, reflecting the global significance of Africa’s digital trajectory.

Kagame called for renewed commitment from all stakeholders to ensure policies keep pace with technological change and reflect Africa’s shared aspirations. Such cooperation, he said, will enable African solutions to scale globally while maintaining their value locally.

The President concluded with a powerful reminder that innovation doesn’t belong to any single part of the world. It can come from anyone, anywhere, he said. Africa’s task now is creating conditions for that innovation to thrive through unity, collaboration, and inclusion rather than competition among nations.

His remarks reinforced a message that’s gaining traction across the continent: that Africa’s digital future depends less on technological advancement alone and more on the political will to work together. As millions remain offline and digital divides threaten to deepen, the vision Kagame outlined represents both aspiration and urgent necessity.