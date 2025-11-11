Kadjebi Workers Reject Nine Percent Pay Increase

Public sector workers in the Kadjebi District have expressed deep dissatisfaction with the government’s recently announced nine percent increase in the national base pay, describing it as insufficient to cushion workers against Ghana’s current economic pressures.

The wage adjustment, agreed upon by the government and organised labour on 9 November 2025, takes effect from January to December 2026. It raises the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) base pay by nine percent, alongside a similar increase in the national daily minimum wage from GH₵19.97 to GH₵21.77.

However, for many workers in Kadjebi, the increment is seen as far below expectations, especially given the persistent rise in the cost of living, inflationary pressures, and stagnant real incomes across the country.

A senior executive member of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) in the district, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the final agreement fell short of what public servants had hoped for.

“Starting negotiations with a proposal for a 20 percent increment and ending up with only nine percent shows a lack of good faith,” the CLOGSAG executive said. “This agreement does not reflect the economic challenges public sector workers face, from rising rent and transportation costs to increasing utility tariffs and food prices.”

He added that the nine percent adjustment would make little difference to the take-home pay of most government employees, especially those in lower ranks who have been struggling to meet basic household expenses amid Ghana’s prolonged economic recovery.

An executive of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in the Kadjebi District voiced similar concerns, describing the new base pay as “unrealistic and demotivating.”

“Given the rising cost of living, teachers were expecting at least a double digit increase that reflects the supposed improvements in the economy,” she said. “This nine percent increment cannot keep up with inflation or the financial strain most teachers face.”

She noted that many teachers are resorting to additional part time work or loans just to meet monthly expenses, a situation she said undermines morale and productivity in the education sector.

Historical data show the nine percent increase is the lowest salary increment in nearly a decade. The Minority in Parliament has criticised the government’s decision, describing it as a “massive betrayal” of Ghanaian workers facing worsening economic hardship.

This frustration highlights a broader economic reality. Ghana’s cost of living crisis continues to erode real incomes despite nominal salary increases. Inflation, which remains above the central bank’s target band, has driven up the prices of food, housing, and transportation, key spending categories for low and middle income earners.

Public sector workers, who form a large portion of Ghana’s formal labour force, are particularly vulnerable to wage stagnation, as annual salary adjustments often lag behind inflation rates.

A public servant, Frank Dorleku, said the government must show stronger commitment to workers’ welfare through fair and transparent negotiations.

“Workers’ contributions keep the public sector running. They deserve compensation that truly reflects their efforts and the cost of living,” he said.

Many workers are urging both the government and organised labour to return to the negotiation table to agree on a more realistic adjustment that addresses the real value of wages.

“Government should consider reviewing this decision if the economic outlook remains unstable,” one worker added. “Without that, public servants will continue to struggle despite putting in their best.”

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has described the increment as reflective of efforts to enhance Ghana’s economic recovery, noting that inflation and interest rates have declined. He stated that the government is working to further reduce inflation from the current eight percent to ease the burden on Ghanaians.

However, workers across regions like Kadjebi say the adjustment fails to close the widening gap between pay and purchasing power, a problem that continues to shape Ghana’s labour and economic landscape.