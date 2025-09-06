Kabaka Foundation Donates To Ga East Municipal Hospital

Kabaka Foundation Builds Ultra-modern Adolescent Corner and Antenatal Care Unit for Ga East Municipal Hospital.

The Kabaka Foundation, in partnership with the Ga East Municipal Hospital (GEMH), has cut sod for the construction of a modern Adolescent Corner and Antenatal Care Unit to improve access to adolescent and maternal healthcare in the municipality.

The project reflects Kabaka Foundation’s mission to advance healthcare for vulnerable populations in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Adolescent Corner will provide counseling, reproductive health education, and psychosocial support, while the Antenatal Unit will enhance safe, patient-centered care for expectant mothers.

The ceremony was led by Nana Owiredu Wadie I, Chairman of the Kabaka Foundation, in his birthday month, making the event especially symbolic.

The Foundation also donated funds to support patients unable to pay their bills and presented Kabaka-branded medical items, including lab coats and scrubs, for future use at the facility.

The Medical Superintendent, Dr. Ayuba Seidu Abdulai, expressed gratitude for the partnership, while representatives from the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate and the Municipal Health Directorate commended the initiative as timely and impactful.

In remarks, Mr. Henry Kweku Larbi, Director of the Kabaka Foundation, pledged the Foundation’s full support to ensure completion of the project by September 2026.