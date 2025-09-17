Kabaka Foundation Donates To Children With Disabilities At OTC–Nsawam

The Kabaka Foundation, led by its founder Nana Owiredu Wadie I, Nkosuohene of Kwahu Nkwatia, has donated quantities of assorted food items, toiletries, and learning materials to the Orthopaedic Training Centre (OTC) in Nsawam, Eastern Region.

The items, presented on Friday, September 12, included bags of rice, sugar, canned foods, cooking oil, toiletries, and stationery.

Nana Owiredu Wadie I explained that the donation formed part of humanitarian support to vulnerable groups and marginalized communities, especially in his birth month, to show love and care.

He reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to supporting the OTC in its mission of assisting children with physical disabilities to improve their mobility and quality of life.

Receiving the items, Rev. Elizabeth Newman, Director of OTC, expressed gratitude to the Kabaka Foundation.

She noted that such interventions help the facility cut down on expenses and ease its financial burden, allowing more resources to be channeled into rehabilitation services.

The OTC, a non-profit organization established in 1961 by Brother Tarcisius de Ruyter of the Divine Word Missionaries (SVD), provides rehabilitation services for the physically challenged in Ghana and West Africa.

It comprises an orthopedic clinic and workshop, a children’s department, a prosthetics and orthopedic training college, and a daycare facility for children with cerebral palsy.

The Centre records more than 7,000 in-patients annually.

The donation by Kabaka Foundation is part of activities marking Nana Owiredu Wadie I’s birthday month (September).

Other initiatives carried out include the sod-cutting for a new Antenatal Unit and Adolescent Corner at Ga East Municipal Hospital, donations to orphanages, and free health screenings for hawkers in Accra.

The Kabaka Foundation continues to make significant contributions to Ghana’s healthcare, education, and other sectors of the economy to help Ghana achieve Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

For instance, in 2023, it handed over an 80-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to the Eastern Regional Hospital, which has significantly reduced neonatal deaths in the region.

In June 2025, it commissioned a newly constructed Antenatal and Postnatal Care Unit at the Ashongman Reproductive & Child Health Post.

The Foundation also distributes sanitary pads to promote menstrual health among young girls, has built classrooms, a police station, residential facilities for officers, a court complex to improve justice delivery, and continues to sponsor several brilliant but needy students at the university level.