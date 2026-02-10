Kaaseman Rural Bank Records Strong Growth Across Indicators

Kaaseman Rural Bank Plc posted broad based growth across key financial indicators in its 2024 financial year, recording a 51.28 percent increase in profit before tax amid challenging economic conditions.

The Sefwi Kaase based rural bank reported profit before tax of GHS 8.17 million for 2024, up from GHS 5.40 million in 2023, according to figures presented at the bank’s 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Sefwi Kaase. The bank declared a dividend of GHS 600,000 from profit after tax.

Board Chairman Richard Acheampong told shareholders the performance demonstrated the bank’s growth, financial soundness and commitment to rewarding investors. He noted the results were achieved despite persistent macroeconomic headwinds including inflationary pressures, currency depreciation and volatile interest rates that weighed heavily on Ghana’s financial sector during 2024.

Total deposits increased by 67.06 percent, rising from GHS 96.24 million in 2023 to GHS 106.79 million at the end of 2024. The growth reflected sustained customer loyalty and growing confidence among communities within the bank’s operational catchment area in the Bia East District of Western North Region.

The bank’s balance sheet expanded sharply with total assets climbing 65.18 percent from GHS 114.22 million to GHS 188.67 million. The expansion was driven by increased deposits, higher investments and growth in the loan portfolio.

Kaaseman Rural Bank’s loan portfolio increased by 6.47 percent, moving from GHS 47.98 million to GHS 51.08 million, representing absolute growth of GHS 3.10 million. The bank attributed the expansion to cautious lending policies focused on supporting local businesses and agribusiness operators while maintaining asset quality.

Short term investments recorded the strongest growth during the year, surging 117.04 percent from GHS 47.06 million to GHS 102.14 million. The sharp increase reflected strategic treasury positioning in a high interest rate environment that prevailed throughout 2024.

The bank’s stated capital edged up marginally by 2.22 percent, increasing from GHS 2.93 million to GHS 3 million. Meanwhile, shareholders’ funds expanded by 51.55 percent, rising from GHS 9.36 million to GHS 14.19 million, strengthening the institution’s capital base.

Total reserves improved significantly, reaching GHS 12.51 million at the end of 2024 compared with GHS 6.42 million a year earlier. The improvement demonstrated effective earnings retention and capital accumulation policies implemented by management.

Beyond financial performance, the bank increased corporate social responsibility spending to GHS 116,064 for community development initiatives. Expenditures included renting a four bedroom house at Kaase to serve as accommodation for personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

The bank provided a cash donation to the Ghana Education Service toward construction of a three unit classroom block for Berekum Methodist School. It also offered financial support for five needy but brilliant students pursuing tertiary education.

Looking ahead, Acheampong said the bank plans to further strengthen its capital position, deepen financial inclusion and expand support for agribusiness. The institution intends to integrate environmental, social and governance principles into operations as it advances rural economic development through tailored financial intermediation.

The performance positions Kaaseman Rural Bank among several rural banks across Ghana that posted strong results in 2024. Kumawuman Rural Bank Plc recorded 420.44 percent profit growth, while Atiwa Rural Bank Plc posted 180 percent profit increase for the 2024 financial year.

Ghana’s rural and community banking sector played a pivotal role in bolstering the nation’s economy during 2024, particularly in advancing financial inclusion and providing credit to small and medium sized enterprises. The sector demonstrated resilience and innovation despite macroeconomic challenges.

Kaaseman Rural Bank Limited was incorporated on October 22, 1987, under Ghana’s Companies Code, 1963 (Act 179). The bank received a banking license on November 2, 1987, under the Banking Act, 1970 (Act 339) and was commissioned on November 12, 1987, as the 116th rural bank in Ghana.

The establishment of Kaaseman Rural Bank came from a need by cocoa farmers in and around Sefwi Kaase for banking services to facilitate payment for dried cocoa beans sold to the Government of Ghana through licensed cocoa buying companies.

The 2024 results underscore the bank’s ability to navigate challenging operating environments while maintaining focus on core rural banking functions including deposit mobilisation, agricultural lending and community development support across Western North Region.