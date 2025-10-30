Justin Bieber Recalls Delivery Room Tensions During Son’s Birth

Justin Bieber revealed during a Twitch livestream on October 27 that he clashed with his wife’s doula during the birth of their son Jack Blues, describing intense emotions as he navigated his role as a first time father.

The 31 year old singer explained tensions arose in the delivery room when the doula and nurse assisting Hailey began disagreeing with each other. Bieber admitted he then started butting heads with the doula as well, saying he was extremely emotional because it was one of the most important moments of his life.

The conflict made Hailey anxious, prompting her to ask her husband to apologize and clear the air. Bieber told viewers he did apologize but expressed frustration that his role as father was being overshadowed. He said he told the doula his emotions were heightened and he did not want his moment as a dad taken away from him.

The singer explained he felt the doula was pushing him aside when he wanted to console Hailey, adding that he believed he had good instincts as a first time father. A doula is a trained support professional who provides emotional and physical care during childbirth but does not perform medical procedures.

Hailey previously told Vogue magazine in May that she was induced at 39 weeks and endured 18 hours of labour without an epidural. The Rhode founder suffered a postpartum hemorrhage after delivery, telling the magazine she was bleeding really badly and the thought that people die from such complications crossed her mind.

The couple welcomed Jack Blues Bieber on August 22, 2024, announcing the birth on Instagram with a photo of their son’s tiny foot. They have largely kept their child out of the public eye, with Hailey occasionally sharing milestone moments.

Bieber launched his Twitch channel last week and has been streaming daily, playing basketball with friends, working out, and sharing glimpses into his life as a new father. During the streams, he has discussed his upcoming performance at Coachella music festival.