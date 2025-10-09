Justin Bieber Dismisses Mother’s Public Prayer Request

Justin Bieber has responded with unexpected humor to his mother’s emotional Instagram prayer, leaving fans divided over the pop star’s casual dismissal of Pattie Mallette’s concerns.

On September 22, Mallette posted a heartfelt message declaring she’s “cheering” and “praying” for her 31-year-old son, accompanied by black and white photos and an extensive spiritual plea. The post quickly gained attention across social media platforms, sparking conversations about the singer’s wellbeing.

The mother’s prayer included declarations for “freedom, strength, clarity, and healing” over Bieber, asking that “every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain be broken in Jesus’ name”. She continued with requests for spiritual protection and wholeness, ending with an invitation for followers to say “amen” if they agreed.

But weeks after the September post, Bieber left a comment that essentially said “Thanks, but no thanks,” writing, “Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong”. The lighthearted response came as a surprise to many who had been following the developing story.

The timing of Mallette’s prayer coincides with renewed “Bieber Fever” as the singer prepares for a musical comeback, gearing up to headline Coachella next year. His presence at this year’s festival already generated substantial buzz, with multiple videos circulating online.

The exchange raises questions about the nature of public prayers for celebrities and the boundaries between parental concern and personal privacy. Bieber’s response, while humorous, suggests he may not share his mother’s assessment of his current state. Whether this reflects genuine wellbeing or dismissiveness remains a topic of fan speculation.

Mallette has long been vocal about her Christian faith and regularly shares spiritual messages on social media. Her relationship with her son has been documented throughout his career, from his early YouTube days to his current status as a married music industry veteran.

What prompted Mallette’s specific concerns remains unclear, though some fans have connected the prayer to various reports and social media discussions about Bieber’s recent appearances. The singer has not elaborated beyond his initial comment about the ping pong injury.

The interaction demonstrates the complex dynamics that unfold when family matters become public fodder, particularly for high-profile celebrities whose every move attracts scrutiny. It also highlights generational differences in how people communicate concerns, with Mallette choosing a public spiritual approach while her son opted for dismissive humor.

Neither Bieber nor Mallette has commented further on the exchange since the initial posts and response.