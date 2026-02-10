Justice Supporters Union Expresses Confidence Despite Black Princesses Draw

The Justice Supporters Union remains optimistic about Ghana’s Under 20 Women’s World Cup qualification prospects despite the Black Princesses drawing 2-2 with South Africa in the first leg qualifier at Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Emmanuel Akpabli, president of the Justice Supporters Union, expressed confidence that the national team will overcome the challenging second leg situation and advance to the final qualifying round. The union joined thousands of supporters from clubs across the Ghana Sports Supporters Union network to cheer the Black Princesses during the match.

Wendy Naa Deide Sampah, media officer for the Justice Supporters Union, acknowledged national supporters executives led by President Alhaji Polo Forty Forty for recognizing Justice supporters who demonstrate consistent commitment to national teams regardless of weather conditions. The union operates under the slogan Total Support and Victory for Ghana.

The Black Princesses surrendered a two goal advantage against South Africa after Agnes Yeboah opened scoring in the 33rd minute and Linda Owusu Ansah extended the lead in the 52nd minute. South Africa responded through strikes from Khwezi in the 48th minute and Zoe October in the 60th minute to secure a result that shifts momentum ahead of the return fixture scheduled for Saturday, February 14, 2026, at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, South Africa.

Ghana appeared headed for a commanding first leg victory before defensive lapses allowed South Africa to mount a comeback. Coach Charles Sampson acknowledged his team lacked composure in front of goal despite dominating large spells of the match and creating numerous scoring opportunities.

The result complicates Ghana’s qualification path as the team must now secure a positive result in hostile territory. South Africa enters the return fixture with momentum and home advantage, knowing any victory or score draw will advance them to the fourth and final round of African qualifiers for the 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Under 20 Women’s World Cup in Poland.

Akpabli noted that 2026 represents a busy sports calendar for Ghana and urged all Justice Supporters Union members to contribute financially and participate actively in supporting national teams. He emphasized that members who contribute effectively will benefit from opportunities to travel with national teams to international competitions.

The Justice Supporters Union forms part of the umbrella Ghana Sports Supporters Union established to consolidate various splinter supporter groups into one cohesive organization. The Sports Ministry under Honourable Mustapha Ussif orchestrated the formation to create unified support for national teams ahead of major tournaments.

The Ghana Sports Supporters Union operates under a nine member executive board with Alhaji Polo Forty Forty serving as president. The organization launched its official website and social media platforms in January 2024 to improve communication and engagement with stakeholders.

Ghana has established a strong pedigree in women’s youth football, having qualified for seven consecutive Under 20 Women’s World Cups since the tournament’s inception. The Black Princesses have never missed a World Cup at this level, making the upcoming second leg crucial for maintaining that remarkable record.

The team competed without top scorer Mercy Attobrah, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that will keep her sidelined for the remainder of the season. The Al Ahly Women forward scored three goals in the qualifiers, including two in the away victory over Tunisia in the previous round.

The winner of the Ghana versus South Africa tie will face opponents from the final qualifying round, with Cameroon, Nigeria, and Zambia also competing for spots at the tournament. Ghana defeated Tunisia 4-0 on aggregate to advance to the third round of qualifiers.

Sampson expressed confidence his players possess the quality and determination to achieve a positive result in South Africa. The coach emphasized that qualification remains achievable despite the disappointing home draw, noting the tie represents only the first half of the two legged contest.

The return leg kicks off at 3:00 PM local time on Saturday, with Ghana requiring either a victory or a high scoring draw to progress on aggregate. The Black Princesses will need to address defensive lapses while maintaining composure and discipline in challenging conditions.